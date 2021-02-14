Richard Weitz’s RWQuarantunes Raises $1.1M Live From Dodger Stadium

RWQuarantunes, the profit sequence hosted by WME associate Richard Weitz and his teenaged daughter Demi, took the present from the Weitzes’ ordinary kitchen base to Dodger Stadium Friday night time for a star-ballplayer-studded webcast that introduced in additional than $1.1 million for the Los Angeles Dodgers Basis.

The four-hour telethon included most of the music performances which are the same old grist of those advantages, together with a number of that befell proper at heart area within the floodlit however nearly empty stadium. There have been maybe a number of lower than ordinary of those, although, since a lot of the webcast amounted to a Zoom reunion of essentially the most acquainted names from the Dodgers’ 2020 World Collection champion roster — with Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Andre Ethier, Joe Kelly and David Worth becoming a member of supervisor Dave Roberts — together with previous gamers like Fernando Valenzuela and Steve Garvey and one headline-making future Dodger, freshly inked pitcher Trevor Bauer.

COVID-era restrictions ensured that only a few members have been available in individual for the occasions; from a perch in the best area stands, Selection noticed fewer than 50 crew members or company in sight at any time. That quantity included the bands that have been available to again center-field performances by El DeBarge and Robin Thicke, singing individually and collectively, or, for the “after-party” jam, Weapons N’ Roses member Gilby Clarke’s band. DJ Cassidy, who additionally did a set, had an elaborate setup however saved the personnel depend on the sector low, in fact, as his personal one-man band.

El DeBarge and Robin Thicke carry out for RWQuarantunes at Dodger Stadium

Alex Berliner

One different notable musician was available, however not within the outfield: Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle, providing occasional factors of punctuations to the proceedings with blasts of music that, we are able to personally attest, have a way more startlingly loud, Sensurround-type impact when there aren’t 50,000 followers within the stands to muffle the decibels of the seventh inning stretch. The voice of Dodgers announcer Todd Leitz landed almost as loud among the many empty stands.

Weitz advised Selection how unusual however uplifting it felt “to be at Dodger Stadium when nobody else however the Dodgers have been there, see how empty it was, and know that nobody has been capable of bodily be there to assist have a good time with these guys. To be there with (nearly) Dave Roberts, Magic Johnson, your complete Dodgers management and so many of those gamers to offer them slightly celebration was so significant. To high it off with elevating sufficient cash to feed over 3.4 million Angelenos who want meals… Demi and I have been in tears. The spectacle of this was nice, however I do it to lift essentially the most amount of cash together with offering essentially the most leisure worth — together with having this lifetime reminiscence of the experiences I get to have with Demi each week. I can’t even realize it anymore.”

Among the many musicians taking part from afar was the country-pop duo Dan + Shay. Though the pair’s hit track “Tequila” was not among the many two songs they carried out acoustically over Zoom, it was nonetheless cause sufficient to have them take part in elevating glasses to the 2020 champions as they shared a Zoom tequila-toast four-shot with Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts and Richard and (the non-imbibing highschool senior) Demi.

Dan + Shay additionally modified their current hit “10,000 Hours” to “10,000 {Dollars}” as a suggestion of the incremental donations viewers would possibly need to give through the hyperlink within the feedback. In the event that they’d had time to work up an much more lyrically modified model, they may have referred to as it “100,000 {Dollars},” as their look shortly adopted an public sale of three World Collection rings — promised as the one ones that might be handed out outdoors the Dodgers group — that discovered three bidders prepared to every go as much as the $100,000 mark for a hoop.

Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts, Dan + Shay and Richard and Demi Weitz toast the Dodgers on RWQuarantunes

RWQuarantunes

The presence of late Dodgers supervisor Tommy Lasorda was deeply felt on the occasion. Broadcaster Bob Costas interviewed Garvey about Lasorda’s legacy early within the night. Later, a video was launched of Charlie Puth singing his tearjerker “See You Once more” with a montage paying tribute not simply to Lasorda however Don Sutton, Hank Aaron, Dodgers mega-fan Larry King and — veering additional outdoors the realm of sports activities — Weitz’s lately departed good friend, former ABC president Jamie Tarses.

Maybe the hardest get for Friday night in some methods was Fernando Venezuela, who, Weitz famous in introducing him, is “a really non-public individual.” Weitz stated “he wished to return on as soon as he noticed the video saluting Tommy.”

On the musical entrance, DJ Cassidy made two appearances, one on the sector with a California-centric medley and once more on tape as his current “Go the Mic 2” all-star webcast was reprised, adopted by stay appearances by members like Boyz II Males, Lisa Lisa, En Vogue and SWV. Deniece Williams did an impromptu efficiency of “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” cheerfully singing at house to a monitor. Joe Esposito, Michael Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, and 5 for Preventing Zoomed in for stay numbers, accompanying themselves.

DJ Cassidy Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Dodger Stadium.

Photograph by Jon SooHoo/©Los Angeles Dodgers,LLC 2021

Jon SooHoo/©Los Angeles Dodgers,LLC 2021

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen dropped in, as effectively, with the previous introducing a clip from “Mr. Mayor” that was filmed at Dodger Stadium proper earlier than the pandemic hit, of his character throwing out the primary pitch (with the actual catcher, the star identified, standing proper off-camera).

Magic Johnson began off the webcast by saying a contribution of $50,000. A extra non-public pre-show occasion that befell previous to the primary occasion introduced in $600,000, or about half the night time’s tally, earlier than the present began. Clayton Kershaw jerseys auctioned off in the course of the proceedings additionally helped enhance the whole, together with these $100K very-good-mood rings.

Proceeds going by means of the Dodgers Basis have been in the end earmarked for the Los Angeles Regional Meals Financial institution; a statistic intermittently displayed on the diamond imaginative and prescient display hovering over the stands claimed that one in 4 Angelenos is unsure the place his or her subsequent meal is coming from. In the end, the $1.1 million raised in the course of the night will present 3.3 million meals to locals in want, organizers stated.

Producer Kerry Brown was a relentless on the sector or on the Weitzes’ positions at house plate or the outfield stands in the course of the occasion, as he and his Rolling Live Studios, who’ve turn into a go-to for west coast livestreams in the course of the pandemic, have been RWQUarantunes’ manufacturing associate on the stadium webcast.

It’s the third time RWQuarantunes has been hosted on location among the many 40 reveals which have taken place for the reason that Weitzes began the charity sequence final April. Broadcasting from the stage of an empty Ahmanson Theater late final month, they raised $750,00 for the Los Angeles Middle Theater Group, with stay or pre-taped appearances by Dolly Parton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and a big forged of musical-theater heavies. Final Memorial Day weekend, the Weitzes hosted stay from the Hollywood Bowl to learn No Child Hungry and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Kenny Loggins carried out stay from the Bowl seating space for that one, with distant company that included Gustavo Dudimel, Elvis Costello, the Killers, Barry Manilow, Herbie Hancock and (in non-performing hellos) Billie Eilish and Mayor Garcetti.

About 400 performers have participated within the RWQuarantunes webcasts to date, Weitz says, together with Rod Stewart, John Legend, Barry Gibb, Artwork Garfunkel, John Hiatt, John Mayor, Luke Bryan, Randy Newman, Josh Groban, Alan Menken, John Legend and your complete authentic forged of “Hamilton.”

RWQuarantunes celebrates their fortieth Zoom with a profit for the Los Angeles Dodgers Basis and the LA Regional Meals Financial institution at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, February 12, 2021.

(picture: Alex J. BerlinerABImages)

Alex J. Berliner

Richard and Demi each wore Dodger jerseys with the quantity 40 on them in honor of this being the fortieth official RWQuarantunes (not counting a handful they did for enjoyable final March for extra intimate audiences earlier than deciding to show it right into a charitable sequence). The entire they’ve raised now for a large 123 of charities on each coasts and in-between is greater than $18 million.

The subsequent RWQuarantunes will probably be Feb. 26, elevating funds for Cedars-Sanai and honoring important well being care employees at each degree, from medical doctors to respiratory nurses to custodial workers. With whole fundraising for the Zooms now at $18.3 million, Weitz says their aim is to hit $20 million earlier than they attain their official first anniversary on April 4.