Richarlison revived the rivalry with the Argentine team and launched a Chicano: “They are cheaters”

Richarlison currently plays for Everton (Photo: Reuters)

the brazilian Richarlison enjoy the back and forth with the Argentine public. For some time now, the Everton striker from England decided to bet on the media darts that fans quickly return to him on social networks. Far from escaping from that method, he once again brought out his sharp tongue to leave a statement that was sure to resonate.

In an interview with TNT Sports from Brazil, the 24-year-old soccer player was asked if he would choose Germany in a hypothetical final of the World Cup in Qatar to avenge the 1-7 loss in the 2014 World Cup or if he preferred to have revenge against Argentina after what happened in the Copa América. And Richarlison did not hesitate to shoot: “I think I prefer Germany. We already know how they play in European football and we also know that Argentine football is kind of tricky… When they are winning the game, we know how they are… right? So, I prefer Germany. Who knows if we will beat them”.

However, he later admitted:In training I imagine myself in a World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina, scoring a goal at minute 45. It’s been my dream since I was little to do that in a World Cup final. That dream is getting closer to being realized.”

Richarlison was also nice to put an end to any possible quarrel with the Argentine soccer players and spoke of the meeting he had with the Dibu Martínez during a Premier League duel between his teams. “We greet each other and wish each other good luck in the match. He knows how much respect I have for him, just as he has great respect for us. I think he’s part of the game,” he explained.

Understanding the game between the parties, the Brazilian team player clarified: “In the last Argentina-Brazil there were Argentine fans with t-shirts with my face that said” Wanted Richarlison “. That joy is important for football, that rivalry is valid”.

At the same time that he clarified that they will seek the title in Qatar to finish erecting Neymar as a glory of Brazilian football: “I saw interviews of Neymar who said that it could be his last World Cup. We are going to give everything to lift that Cup, not only for him, but also for the whole world because he deserves it. When the Copa América final ended, the players hugged Messi as a sign that he deserved an important title with the national team”.

