Richarlison’s dangerous goal celebration for which he could receive a harsh penalty

The struggle of a historic England team touched this Sunday one of the most dramatic moments of the season. The Evertoncurrently in a zone of direct descent to the Championshipdefeated the Chelsea 1-0 to keep their dreams of staying in the Premier League alive with only a few dates left. The only goal was scored by richarlison, who stayed with the spotlights of the party by flicking a lit smoke flare at one of the stands of the Goodison Park.

The crowd erupted with happiness after the Brazilian took advantage of a mistake from César Azpilicueta to slide the ball down the side of Edouard Mendy and put the hosts in front. The incident quickly went viral on social media and could be investigated by the Football Association. The striker, who was already at the center of several controversies, is on the verge of receiving a serious sanction that would make him miss the final duel in search of permanence.

An Everton spokesman sought to reassure fans and added that they will investigate the matter. “We’re going to look into the matter but as far as we’re concerned, Richarlison was trying to throw it over the rostrum.”, explained the official voice. Another detail that will be under the magnifying glass of the Football Association the thing is any type of pyrotechnics is prohibited in football stadiums in England and the appearance of the flare on the field of play would also carry a sanction for the club.

Richarlison picked up the blue flare from the ground and threw it towards one of the stands at Goodison Park (Photo: Reuters)

The 24-year-old’s goal was his ninth in all competitions this season – he has two more than Everton’s next top scorer, Andros Townsend. Los Toffees they could lose their top gunner at a crucial moment in Everton’s bid for survival, with the club currently in the bottom three heading into the final weeks of their campaign.

Beyond scoring a fundamental goal against one of the league’s greats, the incident overshadowed the brazilian’s good performance which was widely criticized on social media. The flare was visibly lit and emitting smoke, posing a significant health risk to fans in the stands.

In a similar incident in February, the FA contacted the Liverpool star Harvey Elliott after performing a red flare at Wembley after his team won the Carabao Cup. The authorities asked the footballer for an explanation and finally he was not sanctioned.

