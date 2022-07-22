Currently, absolutely different spheres are rapidly developing in the world. And the gambling sphere is no exception. Every year there are more and more new bookmakers and online casinos and the choice is becoming more difficult. RichPrize is one of the newest bookmakers in the Indian gambling market. It was created in 2020, but even in such a short time, it managed to gain a high reputation. RichPrize is a great platform for making money on bets with excellent odds and nice bonuses!

Why Do We Recommend Richprize?

RichPrize is one of the most famous young platforms in the Indian gambling market. By registering on the site, you get access to a huge number of casino games, more than 2000 slots, live dealer games, and table games, as well as the most winning sports betting with up-to-date statistics and juicy bonuses. RichPrize has gained the trust of its users largely due to the following advantages:

You can be sure about the legality of your actions because the company has a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission;

The company’s website has a modern design in muted tones and with easy navigation, so you can stay “in the game” for a long time;

You get access to a huge number of betting markets, so you will never get bored with RichPrize;

Deposits and withdrawals of winnings are available through the most popular payment methods in India, you just need to choose the right one;

The bookmaker will always delight you with the juiciest bonuses and promotions, so you can earn more;

Your questions will never remain unanswered because the RichPrize user support service works perfectly;

You can also download the bookmaker’s mobile app and earn money anywhere in the world!

Due to the fact that the site is completely new, there are still some things that need improvement:

The user interface needs to be improved, as the site can be difficult to navigate for new users;

Does not support payments in Indian Rupees, so you need to exchange the currency;

The bonus request system should be made easier, as it is quite complicated for new users.

More About Richprize Bonuses

When registering on any gambling platform, you should, first of all, find out about the availability of bonuses, because they will greatly facilitate the process of gaming and betting and increase earnings. RichPrize offers its users a huge number of profitable bonuses and promotions. Below you can read about the most popular of them.

Welcome Bonus

The amount of the welcome bonus depends on the first deposit you have made, the minimum deposit is 20 euros. The maximum bonus amount is 400 euros + 25 free spins. To get this bonus, you also need to go through the verification process.

Weekly Cashback Bonus

This bonus is suitable for those who are very interested in this gambling platform. Regular players receive up to 25% cashback to their account every Friday. This can significantly increase your winnings!

Final Bonus

This bonus is part of the welcome bonuses. You can get a 15% increase on your first deposit if your rate drops below 1 euro. Motivates to win, doesn’t it?

Other Bonuses

RichPrize offers even more bonuses, as well as special bonuses dedicated to holidays or major sporting events. Here are a few more bonuses provided by this gambling company:

Egg Bonus;

Double X2 your BTC Bonus;

Rio Carnival Bonus;

Easygoing Onboarding Bonus.

You can read more detailed information about bonuses, conditions, and terms of their receipt and use on the official website of the brand https://richprize.com /.

Payments

RichPrize cares about the security and transparency of its users’ data so that all your financial transactions are absolutely confidential. The variety of payment methods is another pleasant plus of this company. Below you can see the most popular payment methods among Indian RichPrize users:

Visa;

MasterCard;

Qiwi Wallet;

Payeer;

Advanced Cash;

Skrill;

Paysafecard;

NETELLER, etc.

In addition to the above methods, RichPrize also accepts different types of cryptocurrencies, so you just have to choose the most convenient method for you and start earning!

Betting Markets

The RichPrize section, created specifically for sports betting, is another unique feature of the brand. Here you will find a huge variety of sports that you can bet on 24/7. A wide selection is complemented by good odds and regularly updated statistics, so you will definitely have a great chance of winning! In addition, it is one of the best sites for betting on esports. Here you will find not only global but also local tournaments. The most popular sports in RichPrize among Indian users are listed below:

American Football;

Curling;

Basketball;

Baseball;

Handball;

Ice Hockey;

Darts;

Football;

Floorball;

Rugby;

Snooker;

Tennis;

Field Hockey;

Formula 1;

Australian Football;

Basketball, etc.

The variety is impressive, isn’t it? All you have to do is choose one or more sports for betting, register, and start earning today!

Customer Service

Customer support service is important for every bookmaker who really cares about their customers and their reputation. You will be pleasantly surprised because the RichPrize support service works 24/7 without weekends and holidays. In addition, you will receive an answer to your question literally within a couple of minutes! The RichPrize user support staff is always knowledgeable and works very quickly. Below you will see several ways to solve your problems in RichPrize:

You can write to the live chat directly on the official website of the bookmaker;

You can also write by email: [email protected]

Don’t forget that you can also find answers to your questions in the FAQ section on the main page of the site!

Mobile App

Technological progress is changing the world, and even gambling companies must adapt to these changes. In the modern world, people are trying to keep as much information as possible on their smartphones, because it is convenient and practical. You can also get RichPrize on your smartphone by downloading the app! You will get access to huge betting markets and casinos right through your smartphone.

And you don’t even need any instructions, because you can download the app for Android from the Play Market, and for iOS – from the App Store!

In the mobile application, you will get absolutely the same functionality as on the website: you will be able to make deposits, place bets, play games, withdraw winnings – and all this right in your pocket!

The Conclusion

So, you have read the article about RichPrize, learned about all its advantages and even a little about the disadvantages. RichPrize is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable betting platforms and online casinos, where you will get both a good time and a good income. Therefore, register soon and make your life brighter and your earnings higher together with RichPrize!

FAQ

1. Is There a Promo Code for Richprize Casino?

Yes, there is one. This is the NEWBONUS promo code. However, to get a bonus on this promo code, you need to be a registered RichPrize user.

2. Does the Casino Payout Take Time?

The payment terms depend solely on the payment method that you have chosen. However, practice shows that crypto payments are the fastest for credit to an account. In any case, you are free to choose any payment method that suits you best.