Rick and Morty: a screenwriter gives good news about future seasons

There is still some time ahead, but it is clear that Rick and morty It is going forward and that Adult Swim has big plans, especially now that we know that, while we wait for the fifth season to arrive, they are already working on the seventh. And yes, the agreement with the chain indicates that there will be more in the future, but this is excellent news that comes from the scriptwriting team itself.

Alex Rubens, who works as we say as a scriptwriter on the series, indicates that things are moving forward at a great pace. He has done it on social networks:

Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not) — Alex Rubens (@atrubens) February 20, 2021

Translation:

“May I say that we are already working on the seventh season of Rick and Morty? (If not, we are not and I have not said anything).“

Last week we learned that Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning co-creator of Rick and Morty, is currently working on a new animated comedy for Fox set in the ancient Greece of myths.

Source: Comicbook