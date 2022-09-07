Rick and Morty are Kratos and Atreus in the new announcement of God of War: Ragnarok, or ‘Ricknarok’

PlayStation has begun to promote the launch of its long-awaited Nordic sequel in different areas.

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated video games of this year 2022, with its release date set for next november 9 on PS4 and PS5, but the fact that we are still two months away from its premiere does not prevent PlayStation from revealing new details or from starting the promotion of the Santa Monica game in different areas.

Rick plays Kratos and Morty plays AtreusHowever, the last thing we expected to see today is a Nordic sequel collaboration with Rick and Morty, the famous and hilarious Adult Swim animated series. As you can see in the video that we leave you below and that has been shared on the account of Twitter official, it is an announcement of the game in the purest style of one of the chapters of the series:

In this ad for God of War: ‘Ricknarok’ we see a sequence where the two protagonists travel to the Nine Kingdoms, with Rick as Kratos and Morty as Morty, forced by the inventor, who has shaved his head and has painted the characteristic mark of the ghost of Sparta on his face. “Kratos is a father, the boy is curious. Like you, Morty! You are curious.”

It is not the first time (far from it) that Rick and Morty is present in the world of video games. Its main characters are currently part of the cast of fighters of MultiVersus, Warner’s free to play fighting game, but, in addition, the co-creator of the series is immersed in the development of High On Life, a new video game aimed at PC and Xbox which will also be released this year.

