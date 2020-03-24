Rick And Morty Has Figured Out A Great Way To Get Us To Wash Our Hands For 20 Seconds

Whereas most memes completely exist to entertain, one which has appeared ceaselessly through the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has additionally doubled as a public service announcement. So as to try to get folks to spend 20 seconds totally washing their fingers to stop unfold of the illness, folks across the web have tried to seek out actions/quotes that take that size of time. Some have advised reciting the litany of concern from Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” whereas others have inspired of us to think about they’re cleansing Jason Momoa. Now Rick And Morty have offered their very own tackle the meme, and it’s doubly as efficient as a result of it additionally has a message for many who aren’t taking the pandemic severely sufficient: