Entertainment

Rick and Morty Season 5 already has a release date

March 31, 2021
2 Min Read

Adult Swim has announced that Season 5 of Rick and morty It will begin airing on June 20, 2021 (here on June 21 of the same year).

To be more specific, the first episode will premiere at 5:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on June 21. In addition, Adult Swim also has announced that that same day will also be Rick and Morty Day, an all-day celebration of the show that will feature behind-the-scenes footage, anticipations for the rest of the season, and “special surprises” on television, on digital platforms, and even on social media.

While Adult Swim will be the place to watch the new episodes, seasons 1-4 are currently available on HBO. Something great to catch up on while we wait for more episodes to arrive. However, there is still no news on when the fifth season will arrive on the streaming platform.

To see where the show is heading, we recommend taking a look at our first preview of Rick and Morty Season 5. In addition, we remind you that Dan Harmon, the creator of the series, is also working on a new comedy set in Ancient Greece.

<b>Rick and Morty</b><br /> Rick and Morty finally returned after a two-year hiatus, but this wacky animated sitcom doesn’t miss a beat in Season 4. It’s still the show to beat when it comes to combining high concept sci-fi with absurd humor and deep, dark pathos.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/b/brick-and-/brick-and-mortybbrrick-and-morty-finally-returned-after-a-tw_dh46.jpg”/></figure> <p>On the other hand, if you want to enjoy the series for many years, by now we already know that its future is more than guaranteed. In fact, it was recently confirmed that Adult Swim is already working on season seven. And even that the intention is to go beyond that. The information, by the way, was written down by the series’ writing team.</p> </p></div> <p></p> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.