Rick and Morty Season 5 already has a release date

Adult Swim has announced that Season 5 of Rick and morty It will begin airing on June 20, 2021 (here on June 21 of the same year).

To be more specific, the first episode will premiere at 5:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on June 21. In addition, Adult Swim also has announced that that same day will also be Rick and Morty Day, an all-day celebration of the show that will feature behind-the-scenes footage, anticipations for the rest of the season, and “special surprises” on television, on digital platforms, and even on social media.

Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/qGBCOk36Dn — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 30, 2021

While Adult Swim will be the place to watch the new episodes, seasons 1-4 are currently available on HBO. Something great to catch up on while we wait for more episodes to arrive. However, there is still no news on when the fifth season will arrive on the streaming platform.

To see where the show is heading, we recommend taking a look at our first preview of Rick and Morty Season 5. In addition, we remind you that Dan Harmon, the creator of the series, is also working on a new comedy set in Ancient Greece.