Rick And Morty Star Shares Thoughts On Character’s Sexuality Flip In Comic Storyline

All through Rick and Morty‘s 4 seasons to this point, the subjects of affection and romantic relationships have not precisely been used as go-to material on a relentless foundation. That mentioned, viewers did not too long ago see Morty’s other-timeline courtship in “A Vat of Acid,” and the episode “Childrick of Mort” partly centered on Rick’s sexual previous with a complete planet. The Rick and Morty spinoff comedian e book has additionally featured some non-traditional romantic plots, together with the 2017 arc “One Experimental Summer season,” through which an alt-dimension’s Summer season is a lesbian, and is all of the extra pleased due to it.
It seems Rick and Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer wasn’t conscious of that comedian e book storyline, however has some ideas about whether or not or not that defining character trait would work out on the TV present. First mentioning the popularized notion that Rick is a pansexual character (which was seemingly confirmed in full by him having gotten soiled with a celestial physique), Grammer advised this to Digital Spy:
However when it comes to Summer season? I suppose, you understand, the apple does not fall removed from the tree in that household. I suppose, if you’re uncovered to multiverses and a number of planetary experiences – why would you choose one particular gender that is solely on Earth, proper? That might be awfully boring. [Laughs.] I believe: the extra you be taught, the extra you would possibly as nicely discover an expertise, you understand, for those who can.
Spencer Grammer sure has a wholesome outlook about Summer season’s fluid sexuality throughout varied multiverses and planets. It appears like she would not balk on the TV present giving the animated character a same-sex relationship or two in future episodes and seasons. It is all the time enjoyable with Rick and Morty provides the Smith members of the family greater chunks of the story, so this is hoping Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s inventive staff can discover methods to make one thing work in Season 5 and past in the case of Summer season’s doubtlessly pleased love life.
I imply, it is not like Rick and Morty has tons of aspect characters that might be apparent candidates for wholesome relationships in the case of any type of sexuality, gender or species, however there’s not less than one woman/lady on the market for Summer season. Even when she’d need to journey again to Dimension C-1239 with a view to rekindle these heat emotions.
C-1239’s Summer season Smith may be very a lot an antithetical tackle the character, and never simply based mostly on her sexual preferences. That world’s Summer season is each common and persistently pleased, largely as a result of that iteration of her mom Beth Smith didn’t have such an affinity for purple wine, as she is allergic to it. Thus, she and Jerry did not have no matter drunken escapade ended up in Morty’s conception, making Summer season an solely little one who acquired numerous loving consideration, with a way of confidence instilled in her from a younger age.
Summer season’s greatest buddy on this alternate dimension is Christina LeCroix, whom Summer season kissed upon absolutely embracing her sexualized urges. The funny story then, after all, made issues barely extra difficult by having the prime Summer season present up, solely to be shocked by her different model’s way of life decisions. (She and Christina even shared a kiss, with the latter unwittingly smooching a distinct Summer season.) Fortunately, Rick & Co. made it again to the “regular” Earth with out utterly destroying every thing and everybody within the C-1239 dimension.
It is implied throughout the story that Summer season truly is a closeted lesbian, however has simply by no means felt the happiness or self-confidence to appreciate or specific it. Which, if true, is true up there with a whole lot of Rick and Morty‘s extra subtly disheartening particulars.
Summer season did get among the finest moments of Season Four to this point inside “Childrick of Mort,” through which she lastly went utterly buck on Jerry throughout his makes an attempt to get everybody into tenting mode. Take a look at that hilariousness under.
Rick and Morty airs Sunday nights on Grownup Swim at 11:30 p.m. ET, and there is only one episode left in Season 4, so anticipate for it to be a brrrrrrrp doozy, Morty. It is gonna be a doozy. In the meantime, although, try our Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule for a have a look at all of the thrilling reveals but to debut within the coming months.
