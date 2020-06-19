Rick And Morty Writer Explains How Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Different From His Adult Swim Show

Star Trek: Lower Decks will skew in the direction of an grownup viewers, although the information up to now is that it is going to be extra PG-13 than rated R. As talked about, that is not too stunning given the legacy of the franchise, however definitely price asking contemplating simply how off the rails Rick and Morty can get. Here is hoping the humor can stay as much as the acclaim Mike McMahan has earned with the Adult Swim authentic over time.