Rick And Morty Writer Explains How Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Different From His Adult Swim Show

Star Trek: Lower Decks is bound to be one thing not like the franchise has seen earlier than, primarily due to the person working the franchise’s newest animated collection. Lower Decks is written by Rick and Morty‘s Mike McMahan, who has spent the previous few years on the Adult Swim collection because it deconstructed among the hottest science fiction plots on the market.
It is pure to imagine Mike McMahan might do the identical on Star Trek: Lower Decks, however the creator (who additionally collaborated with Justin Roiland on Photo voltaic Opposites) not too long ago revealed there might be variations between this present and Rick and Morty. McMahan informed EW one huge distinction between the 2 exhibits, and the way this comedy will nonetheless keep true to Trek at its core.
The enjoyable of Rick and Morty is that it breaks down sci-fi tropes and is informed by way of Rick Sanchez, who has a really particular, chaotic, nihilistic lens. Lower Decks treats mythological sci-fi issues simply as vital as a daily Trek present, whereas discovering new tales to inform — simply from a unique angle. It isn’t disassembling mythological sci-fi issues. It is treating them as vital for everyone on the starship as it will be in a daily star Trek present.
It feels like a fragile balancing act for Mike McMahan as Star Trek: Lower Decks will seemingly each poke enjoyable at sure parts of the universe whereas holding others in reverence. The “totally different angle” facet is in reference to the present’s major characters being members of the Lower Decks of the USS Cerritos, and subsequently not as within the loop on the day-to-day adventures seen by the standard starship bridge crew.
Adventures in Star Trek exhibits typically affected the whole ship, so I can perceive the comedic potential in having low-level employees experiencing among the loopy stuff that occurs on a five-year mission with little to not one of the context of what is taking place on account of their low employee standing. Mike McMahan additionally added that audiences will see employees do a variety of the issues a member of the Bridge Crew would not, reminiscent of restore replicators or elevator lifts, and I can see some strong content material coming from that as nicely.
One other query some might marvel is simply how a lot Star Trek: Lower Decks will toe the road when it comes to humor. Rick and Morty typically jumps proper over it with some fairly vulgar however hilarious stuff, whereas Star Trek simply used the f-word in a collection for the primary time again in 2017. We not need to marvel which facet of the road Lower Decks will fall on, as Mike McMahan gave audiences an concept of what to anticipate.
It is undoubtedly not a youngsters present, however solely as a result of it is somewhat bit extra advanced than a child present could be.
Star Trek: Lower Decks will skew in the direction of an grownup viewers, although the information up to now is that it is going to be extra PG-13 than rated R. As talked about, that is not too stunning given the legacy of the franchise, however definitely price asking contemplating simply how off the rails Rick and Morty can get. Here is hoping the humor can stay as much as the acclaim Mike McMahan has earned with the Adult Swim authentic over time.
Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on CBS All Entry, and was initially slated to launch in 2020. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on Star Trek, and for the most recent information taking place in tv and films.
