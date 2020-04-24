Rick And Morty’s Dan Harmon Has A New Show With Danny DeVito Playing The Devil

Lucy DeVito is, after all, the real-life daughter of Danny DeVito, which provides an additional layer of curiosity past the obvious layer: Danny DeVito voicing Devil! After so a few years of creating demonic noises and saying (and doing) probably the most godawful issues, it is solely becoming for him to function Devil in some fictional universe’s canon. The efficiency is not going to be practically as horrifying as his flip because the Penguin in Batman Returns, however I do hope he references that position.