Rick and Morty’s midseason premiere includes a surprise coronavirus reference

You may at all times depend on Rick and Morty to ship the sudden: positive sufficient, the present’s midseason premiere, which airs this Thursday within the UK, includes a surprise reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 4 of the animated comedy returned to US screens final night time after a 5 month hiatus, bringing with it a temporary, last-minute acknowledgement of the worldwide COVID 19 disaster.

Within the season’s sixth episode, grandpa-grandson odd couple Rick and Morty discover themselves trapped on a unending prepare, which is definitely a meta “literary gadget”, operated by villain Story-Lord who’s sick of Rick defying the principles of narrative construction.

Right here we go dawg. #rickandmorty returns tonight at 11:30pm EST on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/zJgJI6qC7d — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) Might 3, 2020

On the finish of the episode, the prepare is revealed to really be a toy, which Morty purchased for his grandpa. After the prepare is derailed and damaged, on account of occasions occurring inside it, Morty affords to interchange it however an angered Rick replies: “Purchase one other one, Morty. Devour Morty.”

“No one’s on the market consuming with this f**king virus!” he exclaims because the episode ends.

The classically meta episode acts because the anthology chapter of the sequence, very similar to the Interdimensional Cable episodes within the first two sequence and Morty’s Thoughts Blowers.

Viewers shortly took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the temporary reference. “They actually did simply point out the Coronavirus within the new Rick and Morty. That genuinely caught me off guard,” one consumer tweeted.

Episode six was written by Jeff Loveness, who has written for Sky Comedy/TBS’s sequence Miracle Employees, Jimmy Kimmel Reside and The Oscars.

Rick and Morty will return within the UK on Thursday seventh Might at 10pm on E4