Rick And Morty’s Season Finale Included A Very Sweet Easter Egg

Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for the Season Four finale of Rick and Morty. Learn at your individual threat!

Rick and Morty Season Four is at an finish and, whereas audiences did not get the Evil Morty follow-up they wished, they did get plenty of different stunning and memorable moments. For all of the scenes with “Phoenix Particular person” and Tammy, nonetheless, there was one other cool easter egg followers might not have seen except they have been paying shut consideration.