Rick Burgess: Net Worth and Speaking Fee in 2024

Rick Burgess is a name that resonates with many across the southern United States and beyond. Known for his booming voice, quick wit, and unwavering faith, Rick has become a staple in talk radio.

As one half of the famous “Rick and Bubba Show,” he’s entertained and inspired millions with his unique blend of humor, conservative values, and Christian teachings.

But there’s more to Rick Burgess than just his on-air persona. Let’s dive into the life of this multifaceted individual who’s made waves in radio, writing, and public speaking.

Who is Rick Burgess?

Rick Burgess is an American radio host, author, and public speaker born October 3, 1964, in Oxford, Alabama. He’s best known as the co-host of “The Rick and Bubba Show,” a syndicated radio program since 1994.

Rick’s journey from a small-town boy to a nationally recognized media personality is a testament to his talent, hard work, and faith.

Rick grew up in a close-knit family in Alabama, where he developed his love for storytelling and entertaining others. His quick wit and natural charisma made him popular among his peers, foreshadowing his future career in radio.

Rick’s upbringing in the South heavily influenced his worldview, instilling a strong sense of faith and traditional values that would later become cornerstones of his public persona.

Attribute Details Full Name Rick Burgess Date of Birth October 3, 1964 Place of Birth Oxford, Alabama Children Brandi, Blake, Bronner (deceased), Brody, Bricker Marriages First Wife (1984-2013), Sherri Bodine (2015-present) Tragedy Loss of son, Bronner, in 2008 Current Age (2024) 59 years Signature Look Neatly trimmed beard, glasses

Personal Life and Relationships

Rick’s personal life has been marked by both joy and tragedy, shaping him into the man he is today. He married his first wife, Sherri, in 1984, and together they had four children: Brandi, Blake, Bronner, and Brody.

Their family life seemed picture-perfect until tragedy struck in 2008 when their youngest son, Bronner, drowned in the family pool at just two years old.

This devastating loss tested Rick’s faith to its limits but ultimately strengthened it. He and Sherri became vocal advocates for water safety and used their platform to share their story of loss and hope.

Their book, “Hope in the Midst of Heartache,” touched many lives and showcased Rick’s ability to find purpose even in the darkest of times.

In 2013, Rick and Sherri divorced, a period he describes as another challenging chapter in his life. However, Rick found love again and married Sherri Bodine in 2015. They welcomed a son, Bricker, in 2017, adding a new joy to Rick’s life and expanding his already large family.

Professional Career

Rick’s radio career began in the late 1980s, but it was his partnership with Bill “Bubba” Bussey that catapulted him to fame.

“The Rick and Bubba Show” started as a local morning show in Gadsden, Alabama, but quickly gained popularity for its unique blend of humor, political commentary, and Christian values.

The show’s success led to syndication, and soon Rick and Bubba were heard across the southeastern United States. Their catchphrases, such as “God’s listening!” and “We’re not fat, we’re fluffy,” became part of their listeners’ daily vocabulary.

Rick’s booming voice and infectious laugh made him a fan favorite, while his quick wit and storytelling abilities kept audiences tuning in day after day.

Beyond radio, Rick has co-authored several books with Bubba, including “Rick and Bubba’s Expert Guide to God, Country, Family, and Anything Else We Can Think Of” and “Rick and Bubba for President.” These books showcase Rick’s humor and values, further expanding his reach beyond the airwaves.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Rick Burgess is 59 years old. Despite joking about being “fluffy” on air, Rick has made efforts to improve his health and fitness over the years. Standing at around 6 feet tall, Rick has a commanding presence both on and off the air.

His signature look includes a neatly trimmed beard and glasses, giving him a friendly yet authoritative appearance that matches his radio persona.

Net Worth and Salary

While exact figures can be difficult to pin down, various sources estimate Rick Burgess’s net worth to be around $8-10 million as of 2024. This wealth comes from multiple income streams, including his radio show salary, book royalties, speaking engagements, and various business ventures.

The “Rick and Bubba Show” has been a consistent moneymaker, with advertising revenue and syndication deals contributing significantly to Rick’s income. Additionally, his books have been bestsellers within their niche, providing a steady stream of royalties.

Rick’s salary from the radio show is not publicly disclosed, but top radio personalities in syndicated markets can earn anywhere from $500,000 to several million dollars annually, depending on their reach and popularity.

Company Details and Investments

Rick Burgess, along with his co-host Bill “Bubba” Bussey, has turned their radio success into a brand. They’ve formed Rick and Bubba, Inc., which manages their various business interests. This company oversees its merchandise sales, book publishing, and live event productions.

In terms of real estate investments, Rick has been known to invest in property in Alabama, though specific details are not publicly available.

Like many successful media personalities, he likely diversifies his wealth through various investments, potentially including stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Investment and Funding

While Rick Burgess is primarily known for his media career, he has shown interest in supporting and investing in local businesses.

He’s been vocal about the importance of supporting small businesses, especially in his home state of Alabama.

Rick has also been involved in various charitable efforts, often using his platform to raise funds for causes close to his heart.

After the loss of his son, he became particularly passionate about water safety initiatives and organizations supporting grieving families.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Rick Burgess maintains an active presence on social media, using these platforms to connect with fans and share updates about his show and personal life. As of 2024, you can find him on:

For professional inquiries, Rick can be contacted through the official Rick and Bubba website or their business office in Birmingham, Alabama.

Conclusion

Rick Burgess’s journey from a small-town Alabama boy to a nationally recognized radio personality is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and faith.

Through personal tragedies and professional triumphs, Rick has maintained his characteristic humor and unwavering beliefs, endearing him to millions of listeners across the country.

As he continues to entertain and inspire through his radio show, books, and public speaking, Rick Burgess remains a prominent figure in Southern media and a beloved voice for conservative Christian values.