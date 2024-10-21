Rick Harrison: Pawn Stars’ Fortune and Lavish Living in 2024

Rick Harrison is a name that has become synonymous with the world of pawn shops and reality television.

As the co-owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas and the star of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars,” Harrison has captured the hearts of millions with his quick wit, extensive knowledge, and savvy business sense.

His journey from a small-town boy with epilepsy to a successful entrepreneur and television personality is a testament to his determination and passion for learning.

This blog post will explore Rick Harrison’s life, including his personal and professional journey, family relationships, and empire.

Who is Rick Harrison?

Richard Kevin Harrison, better known as Rick Harrison, was born on March 22, 1965, in Lexington, North Carolina. He’s the third child of Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran, and Joanne Rhue Harrison.

Rick’s early life wasn’t easy, as he started having epileptic seizures at the age of eight. However, This health challenge became a blessing in disguise, leading to his lifelong love of reading and learning.

Rick’s family moved to San Diego, California, when he was just two years old. As a child, he attended Taft Middle School but dropped out during his sophomore year of high school.

Even at a young age, Rick showed his entrepreneurial spirit, starting a $2,000-a-week business selling fake Gucci bags.

While not entirely legal, this early venture hinted at the business acumen that would later make him famous.

Category Information Full Name Richard Kevin Harrison Birth Date March 22, 1965 Birthplace Lexington, North Carolina Known For Co-owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Star of Pawn Stars Major Achievement Created a multimillion-dollar business and reality TV show

Personal Life and Relationships

Rick Harrison’s personal life has been as eventful as his professional one. He’s been married four times and is a father to three sons.

His first marriage was to Kim Harrison when he was just 17 years old. They had two sons together, Corey and Adam, before separating. Rick then married Tracy Harrison, and they were together for many years before divorcing.

In 2013, Rick married Deanna Burditt in a ceremony officiated by his “Counting Cars” co-star Danny Koker.

Through this marriage, he gained three stepdaughters. However, the couple divorced in 2020. In 2021, Rick found love again and married Amanda Palmer.

Rick’s relationship with his oldest son, Corey, is well-known to fans of “Pawn Stars.” Corey works alongside his father in the pawn shop and on the show, often butting heads but ultimately showing a solid father-son bond.

Tragically, Rick’s son Adam passed away in January 2024 from a drug overdose, a loss that profoundly affected the Harrison family.

Professional Career

Rick Harrison’s career in the pawn business began in 1981 when his father opened the Gold & Silver Coin Shop in Las Vegas.

Rick worked in the store during the day and repossessed cars at night. In 1989, after years of hard work and navigating complex local laws, Rick and his father opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The pawn shop became known for its unique and valuable items, mainly sports memorabilia and historical artifacts.

By 2006, the shop had developed a reputation for carrying special items with fascinating histories, including a 2001 New England Patriots Super Bowl ring.

Rick’s big break came in 2009 when the History Channel premiered “Pawn Stars,” a reality show centered around the daily operations of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

The show was an instant hit, becoming the highest-rated program on the History Channel and the second-highest-rated reality show behind “Jersey Shore” by 2011.

The success of “Pawn Stars” led to several spin-off shows and other television appearances for Rick. He appeared on “iCarly” and “The Middle” and became a Micro Touch One Razor spokesperson.

In 2014, he starred in “United Stuff of America,” a series focusing on notable artifacts used in critical historical moments.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Rick Harrison is 59 years old and stands 5 feet 11.5 inches (1.82 m) tall. He has maintained a relatively consistent appearance throughout his years on television and is known for his bald head and glasses.

Category Information Age (2024) 59 years old Height 5 feet 11.5 inches (1.82 m) Distinctive Features Bald head, glasses, and approachable demeanor

While he’s not mainly known for his physique, Rick has always presented a professional and approachable image on screen.

Net Worth and Salary

Rick Harrison’s net worth is estimated at around $9 million as of 2024. This impressive fortune comes from various sources, including his pawn shop business, television career, and other ventures.

As the star of Pawn Stars, Rick reportedly earns about $15,000 per episode. The show’s over 600 episodes across 21 seasons have contributed significantly to his wealth. However, it’s important to note that his income isn’t solely from the show.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop itself is a lucrative business. Before “Pawn Stars” began, the shop already made about $700,000 a year in interest income from their $3 million annual loans.

Category Information Estimated Net Worth $9 million (2024) Pawn Stars Salary Earns $15,000 per episode, with over 600 episodes aired Income Sources Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, Pawn Stars, endorsements, real estate Pawn Shop Revenue The shop made around $700,000 annually from $3 million in loans before the show’s popularity.

The show’s popularity has only increased foot traffic and sales at the shop, which has become a tourist attraction in Las Vegas.

Company Details and Investments

Rick Harrison co-owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, located at 713 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has become one of the top tourist attractions in Las Vegas, drawing thousands of visitors daily.

Beyond the pawn shop, Rick has invested in real estate. In 2019, he listed his Red Rock Country Club home in Summerlin, Las Vegas, for $3.99 million. The 8,845-square-foot house was eventually sold for $3.15 million in 2021.

This property showcased Rick’s taste for luxury, featuring a 12-seat home theater, a wine cellar holding over 1,000 bottles, and a lagoon-style pool with a 10-foot waterfall.

Rick has also ventured into other business opportunities. He authored a book,” License to Pawn: Deals, Steals, and My Life at the Gold & Silver,” which reached No. 22 on The New York Times Best Seller list in June 2011. He also made various endorsement deals, including promoting American Hartford Gold, a gold IRA investing company.

Investments and Funding

While specific details about Rick’s investment portfolio aren’t public, he has shared some insights into his investment strategy.

In a past interview, Rick mentioned diversifying his investments, with about 80% in blue-chip companies, 10% in gold and silver (which he views as an insurance policy), and 10% for more speculative investments.

Rick has shown interest in precious metals beyond just his pawn shop business. In 2021, during the high demand for physical silver, he advised people to consider investing in silver rather than cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, which he described as”100% gambling.”

As for funding his various ventures, Rick has likely reinvested profits from his pawn shop and television earnings. His success has also likely opened doors to multiple investment opportunities and partnerships.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Rick Harrison maintains a strong presence on social media, where fans can keep up with his latest activities and thoughts. Here are his official social media handles:

Category Information Twitter @GoldSilverPawn Instagram @rick_harrison Facebook Rick Harrison

For business inquiries or to contact the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, you can reach out through their official shop’s: gspawn.com

The shop’s physical address is:

713 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 3Harrison’ssclusion

Rick Harrison’s journey from a high school dropout to a multimillionaire businessman and television star is genuinely inspiring. His story teaches us the value of persistence, the power of knowledge, and the importance of seizing opportunities.

Despite facing challenges like epilepsy in his youth and personal tragedies like the loss of his son, Rick has continued to push forward, building a legacy that extends far beyond the walls of his famous pawn shop.

From his humble beginnings in North Carolina to becoming a household name through "Pawn Stars," Rick Harrison has proven that it's possible to achieve the American dream with hard work, determination, and a bit of risk-taking.

As he continues to evolve his business and explore new opportunities, Rick Harrison will remain a fascinating figure in the world and entertainment for years to come.