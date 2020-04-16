Rick & Morty Co-Creator’s New Show Drops More Dirty Jokes In New Trailer

Given the earlier work of the co-creators, the present positively appears to share comedic sensibilities with Rick & Morty, but it surely additionally seems to be just like the method is completely different sufficient that it’ll nonetheless really feel recent. Whereas the Grownup Swim collection primarily capitalizes on the angle of probably the most clever being in infinite realities, Photo voltaic Opposites seems to be going for a extra fish-out-of-water tackle trendy life and all its madness – together with the consumption of sodas that make us dumber (particularly when utilized on to the mind) and the importance of buttholes when spending life in jail.