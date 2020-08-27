Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion Sign Spotify Podcast Deal

Spotify signed a take care of Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion, finest associates and fashionable vogue and way of life influencers, for an unique weekly podcast sequence.

The 2 L.A.-based comedic web stars, who first rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app, have sizable followings on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok — a fanbase Spotify is banking on to draw listeners. On Instagram alone, Thompson counts 5.9 million followers and Dion has 1.eight million.

The yet-untitled podcast with Thompson and Dion joins a rising roster of Spotify originals from content material creators and influencers, together with Lele Pons, Addison Rae and Kim Kardashian West. Spotify additionally has general offers for authentic podcasts with Barack and Michelle Obama, Warner Bros. and DC Leisure, and filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass.

Spotify’s announcement of the podcast with Thompson and Dion comes as Joe Budden, considered one of its highest-profile podcasters, stated he’ll finish his unique take care of the platform when his contract expires subsequent month. Budden alleged Spotify has “undermined and undervalued” his fashionable hip-hop and cultural commentary discuss present, exploiting his viewers as a method to construct up the audio streamer’s burgeoning push into podcasting.

Thompson and Dion’s pod is about to premiere on Spotify later in 2020. The sequence will function the duo sharing private tales, dishing on popular culture, vogue and music, and doling out recommendation to followers.

“My pal Denzel and I’ve all the time dreamed of getting a podcast, and the actual fact it’s with Spotify is the cherry on high!” Thompson stated in an announcement supplied by Spotify. “I can’t wait to start out this journey and I couldn’t be happier!”

Dion added, “I’m so ecstatic to have Spotify as a companion for our podcast, it seems like household. Rickey and I are prepared for this new journey. I can’t look ahead to us to talk our unapologetic minds and, most significantly, have enjoyable whereas doing it!”

As of the tip of June, Spotify had 299 million whole month-to-month energetic customers worldwide (up 29% year-over-year). About 21% of the service’s customers hearken to podcasts and consumption continues to develop at “triple-digit charges” yr over yr, the corporate stated. All advised, Spotify’s podcast catalog contains over 1.5 million reveals, 50% of which debuted in 2020.

Pictured above: Rickey Thompson (left), Denzel Dion