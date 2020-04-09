Ricky Gervais returns in first After Life season 2 trailer

The first trailer for Netflix’s After Life season 2 has landed and the canine is again. We repeat: the canine is again.

The sneak peek of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy’s second run sees a return to the fictional city of Tambury, and the lifetime of native information journalist Tony (Gervais) – a person grieving for his late spouse.

Regardless of the first sequence ending with the suicidal Tony discovering the need to dwell, the teaser reveals he’s to obtain a blow in upcoming episodes, when his paper, The Tambury Gazette, threatens to shut.

There’s one factor, nonetheless, that might elevate his and the city’s spirits: a neighborhood Am-Dram present.

(Warning: comprises very sturdy language)

“I used to be blown away by the response to season one. I’ve by no means skilled something fairly prefer it!” Gervais mentioned.

“It’s been really heart-warming to see how the present has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional stage. I can’t wait for everybody to see season 2 the place hope is all the things”

The brand new sequence consists of six episodes and can see the return of David Bradley (The Harry Potter sequence, Recreation of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who performs Tony’s father’s nurse.

The solid additionally consists of Penelope Wilton (Physician Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Approach (Fringe of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

After Life season two will likely be obtainable to look at on Netflix from 24th April 2020. Take a look at our finest Netflix TV exhibits for inspiration on what to look at subsequent.