Ricky Gervais reveals why his shows have short lifespans: “The exciting thing is starting once more”

You may be in your gazillionth rewatch of The Workplace or Extras whereas in lockdown, however Ricky Gervais has revealed he’s by no means watched one in all his previous shows again.

The author/star of Netflix’s After Life advised RadioTimes.com that whereas he’s at all times “very proud” of previous initiatives, he’s at all times keen to maneuver on to new concepts and ideas.

“I don’t let it go, I’m nonetheless very happy with it… however I don’t watch it once more,” he stated of collection previous. “I don’t suppose I’ve ever sat down and watched an previous collection. I watched it 70 occasions within the edit!

“However I’m nonetheless very happy with it, and also you study from it, and you modify and also you evolve.”

although he’s admitted to being tempted to put in writing a 3rd collection of After Life, None of Gervais’s earlier collection have lasted longer than two collection and a particular – as a result of, he says, “the exciting thing is starting once more”.

“It’s very tempting if you hit a profitable components to do a 100 episodes, however other than the cash, and the convenience of it, [there’s no reason to],” he defined. “The exciting thing is starting once more, that problem once more… and it is like starting once more.

“Folks suppose that when you have an enormous, succesful collection, the second thing you do is the identical. It’s not, it’s worse! Folks go, ‘Go on then – let’s see if you are able to do it twice, I guess you possibly can’t!’ – that’s what the angle’s like.”



Netflix



Gervais beforehand advised RadioTimes.com that he would solely make a 3rd season of After Life for Netflix if it was “an actual demanded-for encore”.

“I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it,” he stated. “I wouldn’t do it simply to receives a commission, or as a result of they [Netflix] need one other three hours on their platform. It’s received to be that individuals actually need extra.

“It’s a extremely daunting process, a 3rd collection… so it’s actually received to be needed.”

After Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. To look at RadioTimes.com’s full interview with Ricky Gervais, head to fb.com/information at 7pm on Friday (1st Might) for a stay premiere.