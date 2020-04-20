Ricky Gervais says After Life season 2 “may resonate even extra” in challenging times

This Friday (24th April), Ricky Gervais returns as grieving widower Tony in season two of his acclaimed Netflix sequence After Life and the author/star thinks the present’s themes “may resonate even extra” with audiences throughout these attempting times.

The brand new episodes proceed the story of Gervais’s character, a author for a small native paper, as he struggles to deal with the lack of his beloved spouse Lisa (Kerry Godliman) and retains a watchful eye over his ailing father Ray (David Bradley).

“I believe there’s all the time the time for reflecting on household, and the aged, and all of the issues that matter in life – security, and luxury, and well being,” Gervais instructed RadioTimes.com and different press. “I don’t assume there’s ever a nasty time to do this, it’s simply that we normally take [those things] without any consideration.

“[The show is] not about now, however I believe it’d resonate even extra.”

He added: “I hope persons are in the suitable way of thinking to take pleasure in it, and perhaps it’ll make them really feel a bit higher. Nevertheless it’s nonetheless leisure. It’s not life-changing, it’s not a lecture – it’s nonetheless a sitcom, it’s nearly a really, essential situation.”

The BAFTA winner additionally joked that After Life’s return may show particularly welcome since audiences are determined “for some good programmes”. “I believe they’re uninterested in watching telly and it’s individuals on Zoom speaking to one another!” he laughed. “They need a high-budget factor, no matter it’s about!”

The primary six episodes of After Life, which landed on Netflix in March 2019, ended on a optimistic notice with Tony showing to search out some solace in the corporate of his father’s nurse, Emma (Ashley Jensen) – however Gervais advised that it gained’t be plain crusing for his character because the present goes on.

“Individuals thought that he was ‘higher’ on the finish of [season] one,” he mentioned. “Why? As a result of somebody requested him out on a date and made him really feel higher for a minute?

“Is he ‘over’ despair? Is he ‘over’ his psychological sickness, his anxiousness, his grief? No, he’s not. He’s simply attempting other ways to deal with it. It’s up and down, like life.”

