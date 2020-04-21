Ricky Gervais says there needs to be “actual demand” for After Life season 3

Ricky Gervais returns as grieving widower Tony in season two of Netflix’s After Life this Friday (April 24th), however has urged {that a} third run of episodes will not be a certain factor.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Gervais mentioned that whereas he’s open to making a 3rd season – which means After Life would run longer than his different tasks The Workplace, Extras and Derek – it could want to be “an actual demanded-for encore”.

“I don’t find out about a collection three,” he admitted. “For the primary time ever, I’d do a collection three, as a result of the world’s so wealthy, I really like the characters, I really like all of the actors in it, I really like my character, I really like the city, I really like the themes… I really like the canine!

“So I’d do a 3rd, but it surely’s bought to be an actual demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna simply do it. “

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it simply to receives a commission, or as a result of they [Netflix] need one other three hours on their platform. It’s bought to be that individuals really need extra.

“It’s a extremely daunting job, a 3rd collection… so it’s actually bought to be needed.”

Although followers are but to see what awaits Tony and the eccentric residents of Tambury in After Life season two, Gervais did reveal one factor that followers might count on to see in potential future seasons – Tony’s late spouse Lisa (Kerry Godliman), who at the moment seems by the use of house video footage and is a personality that he has no intention of phasing out.

“She would be integral,” he mentioned. “It’s such a wealthy vein: the spouse he’s misplaced, and all of the guilt, and transferring on, and her vs. another person… it’s like, who might evaluate with this excellent spouse? She’s by no means gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all these issues.”

