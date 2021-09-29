Ricky Martin would have retouched his face and they compared him to Fernando Burlando and Mickey Rourke

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin announced his return to the stage and gave an interview. But his followerss, in addition to celebrating the return of live music, they were struck by the appearance of the interpreter of songs such as Fire by night, snow by day, Volverás and Shot to the heart, among other hits.

It is that the Puerto Rican who will be presented at the MGM Gran Garden in Las Vegas with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra He showed himself with his face super changed and the users of social networks did not let him pass and memes and comparisons were the order of the day. They compared him to Mickey Rourke, Fernando Burlando, Fabián Vena, Zac Efron.

Ricky Martinn was also compared to Zac Efron

Ricky Martin in the TV interview

Ricky Martin comparado con Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin was compared to Fernando Burlando and Mickey Rourke

The Simpsons, in Ricky Martin’s memes

If it is about memes, The Simpsons could not be missing

However, other users shared images of the show that the Puerto Rican gave these days where he is seen with his face as he always had, so opinions on social networks were divided.

Ricky Martin in the show he gave at MGM

A little over a month ago Ricky gave an interview with the cycle The rock of Morfi in which with Jesica Cirio he spoke, among other things, about the return of the shows, long awaited after the pandemic: “Now what I want is a party, carnival and return to the stage, and that everyone can dance, we need a little freedom And that’s why I started working with Paloma Mami, whom I wrote to on Instagram. She has always been very selective with her collaborations, so, in less than 24 hours I was in the studio, the topic came up and people are liking it ”.

“When are you going back to Argentina?” inquired the model and driver. “My last concert was in Buenos Aires before they sent us home. The tour in Latin America begins in January and February (2022) through Mexico and then we go down, but calmly because we are going to see how the variants (COVID-19) are. The important thing is that everyone is healthy and I do not want to expose people to this virus, we go calmly, but the important thing is that we will be together again ”, concluded.

In that interview he also referred to his relationship with social networks: “Honestly I love them, I’m obsessed because I spend all day checking what the public says and what they like or don’t like because it’s a tool that I didn’t have when my music started. Now you have the immediate reaction of the public, it is like a vice and I have to make an effort in the morning when I open my eyes not to pick up the cell phone because I say ‘first breathe, wash your face, have breakfast’ … but it never comes out ‘” .

Dad of Lucia, Valentino, Renn and Matteo Martin in June of this year, had referred to the idea of ​​having more children, even referred to the possibility of the number reaching 10 and assured that together with his partner Jwan Yosef they already have the embryos frozen for when the time comes.

Last May in an interview with People in spanish, the former partner of the Puerto Rican, Rebecca de AlbaShe confessed that they too had thought about the pregnancy, they even tried to have a baby, but suffered an abortion. “Yeah I got pregnant and we lost it. I say ‘we lost him’ because he was a man who was absolutely involved ”.

