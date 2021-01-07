Ricky Strauss to Exit Walt Disney, Joe Earley to Curate Content for Disney Plus

Within the wake of a broad restructuring on the Walt Disney Firm, Ricky Strauss, who led Disney Plus’ content material curation and advertising efforts, is departing the leisure conglomerate on the finish of the month, after 9 years with the corporate. Joe Earley will add content material curation of streaming service Disney Plus to his obligations, per an inside memo from Disney’s chairman of worldwide operations and direct-to-consumer Rebecca Campbell.

Calling Strauss “an extremely artistic, devoted chief” and noting his contributions to Disney Plus, Campbell mentioned that “the current firm reorganization led to a big change in Ricky’s function. After an excessive amount of reflection, he determined it was time to pursue new artistic endeavors.”

Earley will report to Michael Paull, whereas Brian Henderson, who oversees Hulu content material curation, will report to Hulu president Kelly Campbell.

Per Strauss’ memo to his group:

Pricey group:

After 9 years with The Walt Disney Firm, and far contemplation over the previous a number of months, I’ve come to the choice that it’s time for me to transfer on to pursue new artistic endeavors. It took a lot thought and consideration, however with our new construction and the adjustments to my function, the reorganization doesn’t present me with the chance to do the type of work I like to do and to proceed making the supposed affect I’ve been so lucky to have achieved at Disney.

It has been a privilege to assist create the roadmap to launch Disney+ to followers around the globe throughout the previous a number of years. I’ve met so many private targets I set out for myself, and, as an organization, we’ve achieved excess of I might have ever imagined. None of this may have been doable with out the Firm’s considerate risk-taking and powerful deal with creating dynamic leisure and worth for our shoppers.

I’m extremely grateful to have had the prospect to work for an organization that I at all times dreamed of as a child — and have been ready to play a task in defining its future. The launch of Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime alternative – and I’ll always remember the journey we traveled collectively.

Whereas I shall be right here by the top of the month to assist Rebecca and the senior group with any transition wants, I wished to take the time now to personally thank all of you as it will likely be the every day interactions and shared moments with every of you that I’ll miss most.

Lastly, I might be remiss not to share how appreciative I’m of the management, steering and assist of Rebecca, Kareem, Bob Chapek and Bob Iger for their understanding round this very private choice of mine to set off on a brand new journey.

With nice appreciation, admiration and love,

Ricky

Campbell’s inside memo will be learn under:

Pricey group,

It’s with nice remorse that I inform you that, after 9 years with The Walt Disney Firm, Ricky Strauss has made the private choice to depart the corporate.

Ricky has been an extremely artistic, devoted chief and good friend to so many people at Disney. As Bob Iger has shared with me on many events, Ricky’s management of the Disney+ Content & Advertising and marketing efforts main up to and following the launch of Disney+ has been exceptional – and we’re so appreciative of his experience, ardour and care. Nevertheless, the current firm reorganization led to a big change in Ricky’s function. After an excessive amount of reflection, he determined it was time to pursue new artistic endeavors.

Whereas I’m unhappy to see Ricky go, I perceive that nice change additionally brings a possibility to chart a brand new course and I humbly respect the selection he has made. I do know you all be a part of me in wishing Ricky all the most effective on his new adventures.

Transferring ahead, Joe Earley will add Content Curation for Disney+ to his purview and proceed to report into Michael Paull. Brian Henderson who oversees Hulu Content Curation will report into Kelly Campbell.

In closing, I would like to personally thank Ricky for all of his superb work. His contributions to the success of the Firm and Disney+ will eternally be a part of our legacy. Beneath is the be aware that Ricky despatched to his group simply moments in the past.

With immense gratitude,

Rebecca