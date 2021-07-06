Ricky Williams Weighs In On Sha’Carri Richardson After Weed Suspension

In wake of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s failed drug check, hanging her Olympic bid in jeopardy, former NFL working again and longtime marijuana suggest Ricky Williams says he hopes the monitor famous person will sign up for his struggle for permitting athletes to make use of weed with out repercussions.

After Richardson gained the 100-meter sprint on the U.S. Olympic trials final month, the 21-year-old examined certain for THC, the chemical in marijuana, and can no longer have the ability to run the development on the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson stated she grew to become to pot after she came upon, from a reporter, that her mom had died.

Williams, who was once suspended again and again for violating the NFL’s substance abuse coverage right through his 11-year profession, instructed CNN that he hopes what came about to Richardson additional advances the dialogue of athletes’ marijuana use.

“I went from simply being an athlete to being an suggest, and I feel this is a chance for a tender athlete to comprehend sports activities is a platform,” Williams stated. “She has an excellent alternative with such a lot of other folks on the planet having this dialog. So I feel she must be happy with herself.”

Marijuana continues to be labeled as a banned substance by means of the NFL, however the league has just lately lessened its punishment for many who fail drug assessments. Avid gamers at the moment are fined, now not suspended, for certain assessments. Williams credit the NFL Avid gamers Affiliation for pushing the league to ease its regulations relating to marijuana.