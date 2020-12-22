‘Riders of Justice’ to Open Rotterdam Film Festival

Anders Thomas Jensen’s motion comedy “Riders of Justice,” starring Mads Mikkelsen, will open the fiftieth Worldwide Film Festival Rotterdam. The pageant can be staged in two components this 12 months: the primary, in a hybrid format, operating Feb. 1-7, and the second, hopefully a bodily occasion, June 2-6. The awards ceremony will happen on Feb. 7.

In “Riders of Justice,” Mikkelsen performs Markus, a army man who returns residence to take care of his daughter Mathilde following his spouse’s demise in a prepare accident. At first it seems like she was the sufferer of a tragic piece of dangerous luck, however then arithmetic geek Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), a fellow passenger on the prepare, exhibits up along with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro), and floats the speculation of a potential homicide conspiracy. The movie performs within the Limelight part.

Jensen is Denmark’s prime screenwriter, with credit that embody “After the Wedding ceremony,” “Brothers” and “Mifune.” He gained an Oscar for his 1998 quick movie “Election Evening.” He returns to the director’s chair after his 2015 movie “Males and Rooster.”

Sixteen movies have been chosen for the pageant’s Tiger Competitors, which was revealed Tuesday. Fourteen movies are world premieres and the opposite two are worldwide premieres.

Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic stated: “In a 12 months like no different, filmmakers have gone above and past to full works in difficult circumstances, and there was no scarcity of nice movies searching for a house at IFFR.”

She stated the version’s Tiger Competitors, Massive Display Competitors, and the Ammodo Tiger Quick Competitors, “encapsulate IFFR’s spirit as a platform for the invention of visions that pique our curiosity and seize our creativeness. The sheer willpower of these hanging new voices is exhilarating.”

The Tiger jury consists of filmmaker and visible artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, inventive director of Worldwide Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) Orwa Nyrabia, visible artist and filmmaker Hala Elkoussy, screenwriter and critic Helena van der Meulen and movie producer Ilse Hughan.

Tiger Competitors

“Agate mousse,” Selim Mourad, Lebanon, world premiere

“Bebia, à mon seul désir,” Juja Dobrachkous, Georgia/U.Okay., world premiere

“Bipolar,” Queena Li, China, world premiere

“Black Medusa,” Ismaël, Youssef Chebbi, Tunisia, world premiere

“A Corsican Summer season,” Pascal Tagnati, France, world premiere

“The Edge of Dawn,” Taiki Sakpisit, Thailand/Switzerland, world premiere

“Feast,” Tim Leyendekker, Netherlands, world premiere

“Pals and Strangers,” James Vaughan, Australia, world premiere

“Gritt,” Itonje Søimer Guttormsen, Norway, worldwide premiere

“Landscapes of Resistance,” Marta Popivoda, Serbia/Germany/France, world premiere

“Liborio,” Nino Martínez Sosa, Dominican Republic/Puerto Rico/Qatar, world premiere

“In search of Venera,” Norika Sefa, Kosovo/Macedonia, world premiere

“Madalena,” Madiano Marcheti, Brazil, world premiere

“Mayday,” Karen Cinorre, U.S., worldwide premiere

“Mighty Flash,” Ainhoa Rodríguez, Spain, world premiere

“Pebbles,” Vinothraj P.S., India, world premiere

Massive Display Competitors

“Archipel,” Félix Dufour-Laperrière, Canada, world premiere

“Aristocrats,” Sode Yukiko, Japan, worldwide premiere

“As We Like It,” Chen Hung-i & Muni Wei, Taiwan, world premiere

“Aurora,” Paz Fábrega, Costa Rica/Mexico, world premiere

“Carro Rei,” Renata Pinheiro, Brazil, world premiere

“The Cemil Present,” Bariş Sarhan, Turkey, world premiere

“Drifting,” Li Jun, Hong Kong, world premiere

“The Harbour,” Rajeev Ravi, India, world premiere

“The Final Farmer,” M. Manikandan, India, world premiere

“Lone Wolf,” Jonathan Ogilvie, Australia, world premiere

“The North Wind,” Renata Litvinova, Russia, world premiere

“El perro que no calla,” Ana Katz, Argentina, European premiere

“Sexual Drive,” Yoshida Kota, Japan, world premiere

“Les Sorcières de l’Orient,” Julien Faraut, France, world premiere

“The 12 months Earlier than the Struggle,” Dāvis Sīmanis, Latvia, world premiere

Limelight

“Starting,” Dea Kulumbegashvili, France/Georgia, Dutch premiere

“Useless & Lovely,” David Verbeek, Netherlands, world premiere

“Pricey Comrades!,” Andrei Konchalovsky, Russia, Dutch premiere

“First Cow,” Kelly Reichardt, U.S., Dutch premiere

“Mandibules,” Quentin Dupieux, France, Dutch premiere

“Mitra,” Kaweh Modiri, Netherlands, world premiere

“La nuit des rois,” Philippe Lacôte, France/Côte d’Ivoire/Canada, Dutch premiere

“Quo vadis, Aida?,” Jasmila Žbanić, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dutch premiere

“Riders of Justice,” Anders Thomas Jensen, Denmark, worldwide premiere

“Septet: The Story of Hong Kong,” Sammo Hung/Ann Hui/Patrick Tam/YuenWoo-ping/Johnnie To/Ringo Lam/Tsui Hark, Hong Kong/China, Dutch premiere

“Shorta,” Anders Ølholm/Frederik Louis Hviid, Denmark, worldwide premiere

“Suzanna Andler,” Benoît Jacquot, France, worldwide premiere

“Sweat,” Magnus von Horn, Poland, worldwide premiere