Ridhi Dogra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ridhi Dogra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ridhi Dogra is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is most famed for enjoying the position of Priya within the tv serial Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?. She took section within the tv fact display Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6. Dogra additionally gave the impression in internet sequence like The Married Lady and Asur.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Ridhi Dogra used to be born on 22 September 1984 in Delhi, India. Her father’s title is Ashok Dogra, and her mom’s title is Renu Dogra. She has a sibling named Akshay Dogra within the circle of relatives. Dogra did her training at Apeejay Faculty, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi, and graduated from Kamala Nehru Faculty. Ridhi holds a point in Psychology.

Bio

Occupation

Dogra started her occupation as a dancer on the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. She labored as a co-producer on Zoom. Dogra initiated her performing occupation with the tv serial Jhoome Jiya Re as Himani, which used to be broadcasted on Zee Subsequent in 2007. She gave the impression within the Balaji Telefilms tv sequence Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi as Rani in 2008. She starred within the display Hindi Hai Hum as Bubbly in 2009. It’s a couple of younger woman named Bubbly from little Nahan the town. She later gave the impression within the sequence Rishta.Com as Sureena in 2010. The similar yr, she did a television display, Seven as Diya.

In 2010, Dogra performed vital position of Payal in Colours TV display Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg starring Pracheen Chauhan and Megha Gupta within the lead roles. From 2010 to 2012, she starred within the long-run display Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? as Priya Aditya Jakhar along Raqesh Vashisth. In 2013, She took section within the dance fact display Nach Baliye Season 6 together with Raqesh Vashisth. She used to be a contestant of the truth display Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 in 2015.

Aside from tv, Ridhi additionally starred in Voot Choose internet sequence Asur: Welcome on your Darkish Facet as Nusrat Saeed, a CBI forensic professional in 2020. Lately, she did a internet sequence The Married Lady as Astha aired on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 in 2021.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Apeejay Faculty, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi Faculty Kamala Nehru Faculty, Delhi Tutorial Qualification Graduated in Psychology Debut Tv : Jhoome Jiya Re (2007)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, Making a song and Yoga

Non-public Existence

Ridhi Dogra tied the knot with Raqesh Bapat in 2011. They were given divorced in 2019.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Divorced Boyfriends Raqesh Bapat (2011-2019)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra used to be born and taken up in Delhi.

In 2013, she were given featured within the sequence Savitri as Rajkumari Damyanti and Savitri Rai Chaudhary as a Protagonist.

She has completed episodic roles in presentations like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Rishta.com.

In 2011, she gained nominations for Perfect Actress Drama (Jury) at Indian Tv Academy Awards for Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

In 2013, she gained nominations for Perfect Actress (In style) at Gold Awards for Savitri.

Ridhi gained the Perfect Actor in Adverse Function (Feminine) at Gold Awards for Woh Apna Sa in 2017.

She has an inked tattoo on her frame.

