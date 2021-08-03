The put up Ridhima Pandit (Bigg Boss OTT) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Ridhima Pandit is an Indian television actress and model, who predominantly works inside the Bollywood business. She made her debut serial Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant which is telecasted on Existence OK from 2016-17. She gave the impression as a contestant in Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Colours TV which is hosted through Rohit Shetty. She is one of the contestants in Voot App’s Bigg Boss OTT (2021) hosted through Salman Khan.

Ridhima Pandit used to be born on 25 June 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Ridhima Pandit family and training details it is going to be up to the moment temporarily. She started her occupation as a model, where she has achieved additional modeling duties for Sunsilk, Truthful & Pretty, Dove, Harpic, Heart Contemporary, Veet, Luminous, Set Rainy, and somewhat extra.

She has achieved nearly 120 ads. Additionally, she is a knowledgeable level actor and she or he used to be moreover a part of Nadira Babbar’s theatre staff. She started her showing occupation from the television provide Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant as Rajni which is a comedy provide and it’s directed through Sonali Jaffar and from this provide, she grew to become somewhat in taste a few of the many people. Within the year 2017, she gave the impression since the host of the dance reality provide Dance champions.

Ridhima Pandit Biography

Identify Ridhima Pandit Actual Identify Ridhima Pandit Nickname Ridhima, Robotic Bahu Occupation Actress and model Date of Beginning 25 June 1990 Age 28 (As of August 2018) Zodiac sign Most cancers Father Identify But to be up to the moment Mom Identify But to be up to the moment Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Stage in Sociology and Even Control College But to be up to the moment School But to be up to the moment Spare time activities Modeling, Buying groceries, Studying Books Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Fb: https://www.facebook.com/RidhimaSPandit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PanditRidhima

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ridhimapandit/

TV Displays

2016-2017 Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Rajni Kant/Rajjo (Human) Existence OK 2017 The Drama Corporate More than a few characters Sony Leisure Tv Yo Ke Hua Bro Ragini Voot Internet collection Dance Champions Host/presenter Megastar Plus 2018 Deewane Anjane Herself Large Magic Cameo 2018 Concern Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Contestant Colours TV Hosted through Rohit Shetty

Awards

2016 Zee Gold Awards Easiest Debut Award Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Gained

Ridhima Pandit Photographs

Take a look at the latest images of Bigg Boss Ridhima Pandit images,

