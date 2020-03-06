Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Nabs Rights to Dystopian Thriller ‘I Alone Survive’

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free has nabbed the display rights to dystopian thriller “I Alone Survive” after a three-way public sale, Selection has confirmed.

Bethany Clift’s comedic debut novel facilities on a lady in her mid-thirties who has spent her life pretending to be what different folks need her to be. When she turns into the only real survivor of a worldwide pandemic, she has to be taught to lead an impartial life, free from different folks’s guidelines.

Marina Brackenbury, head of TV and movie at Scott Free in London, acquired the rights from literary agent Cara Lee Simpson at Jonathan Clowes.

“I used to be immediately struck by the distinctive tone of Bethany’s writing, and I’m decided the TV sequence lives up to the guide in its skill to totally entertain, while talking truthfully to a variety of points ladies face that hardly ever get mentioned,” Brackenbury instructed The Bookseller journal.

“It’s an ideal match for us right here at Scott Free; combining the ambition to convey refreshing, modern portraits to the display, with the cinematic scale of items the corporate are identified for making.”

Hodder & Stoughton took U.Ok. and Commonwealth publishing rights in a serious deal final October, and can publish the guide in spring 2021. Publishing rights have additionally been offered in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and Spain.

Clift, a graduate of the U.Ok.’s Northern Movie Faculty, produced the low-budget horror movie “Heretic.”