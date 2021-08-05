Right here’s How Birthday Lady Kajol Met Ajay Devgn And Began Relationship



Kajol and Ajay Devgn are other as chalk and cheese. However as they are saying opposites draw in and so did they. However earlier than love may blossom, do you know Kajol had bad-mouthed the actor earlier than assembly him. Lately because the actress marks her birthday, we temporarily decode their love affair.



Kajol spoke about assembly Ajay Devgn for the primary time on an Instagram web page which writes down attention-grabbing tales about people who find themselves born and taken up in Mumbai. Kajol had printed that once she began taking pictures for her first movie with Ajay Devgn in 1995 – Hulchul, she had ranted about him10 mins earlier than assembly him. She noticed him sitting in a single nook and didn’t in reality have the most efficient impact about him.

Even in her ultimate stint on Koffee With Karan with Ajay Devgn, Kajol had mentioned that once she noticed Ajay Devgn she had mentioned, “Who’s this man? What sort of a character does he have? He sits in a single nook and smokes like a chimney and doesn’t even talk to any one.” On the other hand over a time frame they changed into buddies. The actress used to be relationship any individual else again then and so used to be Ajay Devgn. On the other hand their friendship grew and so they have been quickly relationship each and every different. She remembers that there used to be no formal proposal or taking place on knees. It came about progressively.



Since Ajay Devgn lived in Juhu and he or she in South Mumbai, she jokingly added that part their dating used to be spent in a automotive. The 2 tied the knot in 1999 and feature been having some of the a hit superstar marriages since then.

Birthday lady Kajol has labored with Ajay Devgn in different motion pictures from Hulchul, Pyaar Toh Hona Hello Tha, Ishq, U Me Aur Hum and ultimate yr the 2 have been noticed in Tanhaji.