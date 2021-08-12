Right here’s How Kajal Aggarwal Celebrated Her Hariyali Teej Submit-marriage



Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot closing yr to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai in a non-public rite. The actress seemed lovely as a bride and now as she marks festivities within the first yr of her marriage, the actress seems completely surprising.





Kajal Aggarwal shared photos closing night, the place she used to be observed celebrating Hariyali Teej. That is her first Hariyali Teej put up her marriage ceremony and the actress used to be tremendous elated to percentage photos from the rite. The actress had opted for a lime inexperienced Anarkali by means of Anita Dongre. She seemed surprising on this gentle color. The actress had opted for pink rose maang tikka and an exquisite neck piece. With minimum accessorising her glance, Kajal seemed dreamy.



In one of the vital photos Kajal Aggarwal flaunts the mehndi on her arms and is observed smiling ear to ear. The actress in reality loved each and every little bit of this marital festivities and made certain she shared her happiness together with her enthusiasts. Love!

Kajal Aggarwal will likely be subsequent observed in Hindi movie titled Uma. The actress just lately completed capturing for it and because the lengthy shoot saved her clear of her husband Gautam for a few weeks, the actress even shared a miss-you put up for him. Lovely.

