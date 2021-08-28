Right here’s How Sushmita Sen Wanted Her Daughter Alisah On Her Birthday

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Here’s how Sushmita Sen wished her daughter Alisah on her birthday
Sushmita Sen

“Happpyyyyy twelfth Birthday Alisah  To God’s most respected reward & the affection of my lifestyles…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!!Thanks for being born…you’re making this global a ravishing position…including to every passing second…extra goodness, kindness & love!!! I’m soooooo happy with you!Congratulations @reneesen47 you’re 12 years previous as didi…what a mystical adventure.We adore you Alisah, Might God bless you with divine abundance…Might you all the time be nurtured in love!! Dugga Dugga, Maa,” she wrote.

At the paintings entrance, Sushmita Sen can be noticed in the second one season of Aarya.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here