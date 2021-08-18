Right here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Response About Rumours Of Her Charging Rs 12 Crores

A few weeks in the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan used to be within the information and a hearsay about an upcoming movie. It used to be stated that the actress has demanded Rs 12 crores for a movie which used to be supposedly a story of Ramayana from Sita’s point-of-view. Kareena used to be requested to play the lead and the actress hiked her charges.



In a up to date interview with a information portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan used to be requested about this hearsay because the interviewer were given speaking about her motion pictures. The interviewer requested her about her subsequent Laal Singh Chaddha and her new movie the place she has reportedly demanded Rs 12 crores. He even added how different actresses got here in give a boost to of her however in his opinion the entire thing used to be pretend information. Kareena Kapoor Khan simply shook her head and added, “Yeah, yeah.”



All over the time when this hearsay hit the web, Kareena Kapoor Khan confronted the brunt from the netizens and a undeniable segment of the web. The truth that she requested for extra money to play Sita, didn’t pass down smartly with many.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be quickly observed in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan liberating this Christmas. The actress is these days in Maldives vacationing together with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two bundles of pleasure – Taimur and Jeh. The circle of relatives is on the seashore paradise to have a good time Saif’s birthday and spend some high quality time in combination.