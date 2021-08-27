Right here’s Why Sunny Leone Scolded Rannvijay Singha’s Body of workers

Sunny Leone stocks a heat dating along with her Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha. The duo had been website hosting and judging the relationship fact display for some time now they usually had even shot for the thirteenth season in Kerala previous this yr. The forged and team have been all inside of a bio-bubble because of the continuing pandemic. Now, in an interview on a talk display, Sunny has published that she is terribly protecting of Rannvijay and had even scolded his body of workers and the team as soon as when issues went out of hand. There was once a time when Rannvijay got here to Sunny with a damaged nostril.

She recollects: “He (Rannvijay) is so unhealthy. Kyunki usko pata hai hum capturing kar rahe hai aur aise video games khel raha hai jahaan unko chot lag sakti hai (As a result of he is aware of we’re capturing and he chooses to play video games the place he can get injured). And he broke his nostril. I used to be like, ‘Do you wish to have Arnica? Let me come up with this for the bruising.’ I’m completely nervous and scared, and he’s like, ‘Eh, I’m effective. I’m really not meant to speak however no matter, let me host a display’.”

“So then I went as much as his complete team and body of workers and I used to be like, ‘Dekh, agar woh aise khelega (See, if he performs like this), I will be able to do one thing to you. Teri pitaai hogi. Agar khelna hai, achchi tarah, pyaar se khelo (I will be able to beat you up. If you wish to play, play in some way that no person will get harm).’ I went on a rant together with his body of workers,” she added.