Right Now, These Are The 12 Greatest Films About Capitalism:

Capitalism and socialism have been at odds with each other for a very long time. People all over the world argue about it almost every day, and wars have been fought over it.

And a lot of people think that capitalism isn’t perfect. Some people really like it, while others find it hard to deal with. It’s likely that most people fall somewhere in the middle. Of course, movies are part of business.

There’s also no better time to watch some great financial films such as The Big Short since Michael Burry, the famous Wall Street expert from The Big Short, is still warning us about the coming crash.

Capitalism began when people first made more goods than they needed and traded them with other people for other goods. In this way, a more basic way of life has become part of our culture.

You can say a lot of bad things about capitalism, but you also need to remember that Hollywood exists because America is the land of excess.

Saving Capitalism:

That’s it for the first movie on this list. The idea for this video came from Robert Reich’s book “Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few.”

Reich tells the story of how capitalism has helped the United States become the world’s most powerful and wealthy country. Even though capitalism has many problems, he tries to say that it is not bad because it is the only system that works.

Reich talks to numerous individuals from different social classes throughout the documentary. It is clear from all of these chats that no one is happy with the way the American economy works right now, no matter how wealthy or impoverished they are.

He even suggests measures that he thinks will get rid of these bad things in the country. Overall, the video is interesting and gives us a new way to look at the subject. It tries to fix some issues that are bothering people around the world right now.

Thank You For Smoking:

He made a drama/comedy about big tobacco, which is very different from what he usually does. While the movie is great, Thank You for Smoking doesn’t show anyone smoking a cigarette. It tells you everything you need to know regarding the business, its power, and its influence in politics.

Aaron Eckhart portrays Nick Taylor, a clever publicist for the tobacco industry who frequently breaks the fourth wall to engage with the audience and discuss the challenges of his job. His slick and smooth personality, on the other hand, makes everything he does look easy. He even got another customer to try smoking after a trip.

Nick’s main problems are at home, where he has to be a good mother to a kid who knows what he does for a living, as well as a liberal senator who all of a sudden starts a campaign against a business he swore to protect.

American Psycho:

The movie American Psycho offers a very dark and funny look at Wall Street as well as the individuals who run it. Despite being set in the 1980s, the movie American Psycho still presents important ideas.

More than 20 years after the movie came out and over 30 years after the book with the same name came out, this story regarding an investment banker who is so cruel that he’s additionally a serial killer still hits hard.

If you think that very rich people don’t care about other people and are mean to them, this takes that idea to its obvious conclusion and then some.

The movie portrays the wealthy people in Manhattan in the 1980s in a very negative light, and it’s disheartening that it fails to suggest the possibility of stopping or changing this behavior. By the end, the movie leaves viewers with a similarly empty feeling.

Startup.com:

Startup.com is a great show for people who like movies like “The Big Short” that are about the financial crisis. It’s a movie about the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, which was another big economic downturn in US history. At that time, venture capitalists put money into Internet companies founded on ideas rather than good business plans.

Startup.com is about the ups and downs of Internet companies in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It looks at how startups that seemed to be on the verge of success during the early days of the World Wide Web went out of business.

Looking more closely at GovWorks.com, Kaleil Tuzman and Tom Herman started an online business with a great idea but no real plan for how to make money from it. Their main goal was to get investors to put money into the business.

Even though it’s only about one company, this video is still interesting for its historical value. It gives you a great look into the dot-com boom-and-bust period. Drawing comparisons, the movie shows Internet changes like the crypto “rags-to-riches” stories of today or the economy of delivery apps that run on donations and don’t make any money.

The dot-com bubble is eerily similar to the current crypto craze as well as the swollen quick wealth that has been drained by bankruptcies, layoffs, and sudden drops in wealth.

I Care A Lot:

This dark comedy is directed by J. Blakeson and stars Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, and Dianne Wiest. It’s about a con artist named Marla Grayson who takes old people hostage and puts them in a care home so she can market their things and make money.

She must convince the court system that she deserves a guardian’s care. However, when she meets the mother of a Russian mob boss, both she and the boss realize that Marla’s plan will work out for them.

Even though we don’t like Marla, the movie shows how she does so well and becomes famous within a capitalist society where getting money is the only thing that counts. This movie’s balance between business and sociopathy comments on their potential connection if necessary.

Limitless:

The interesting idea of Neil Burger’s movie Limitless is this: What would you do if you had the tools to reach your full potential and be all that you can be?

Of course, the way is to make a lot of money! Bradley Cooper plays writer Eddie Morra, who is down on his luck and going through a hard breakup. He doesn’t see a bright future for himself.

An old friend gives him access to a drug called NZT-48, which greatly enhances his mental abilities. This gives him a very sharp mind and makes his mental abilities better.

Eddie writes the book he’s been meaning to write in record time. He then becomes a great stock dealer and makes a lot of money, which he uses to buy more drugs to keep himself busy while he works on a chemical combination that will counteract the bad side effects.

Carl Van Loon, a rich businessman, notices Eddie, finds out his secret, and tells him he will tell everyone if he doesn’t help him make more money. People want Eddie and everything he’s built, so it’s up to Eddie to get ahead of them.

They Live:

Most people know John Carpenter for directing scary movies like The Thing and Halloween, but “They Live” is just as good and gets the same praise. It’s a spoof science fiction/action thriller regarding a homeless man who finds out that aliens have taken over human society and are directing the people who live there.

You could say that this movie is against authority and capitalism because it suggests that consumption and the themes in ads rule the world within real life, but in this movie, aliens are in charge.

In the end, the main characters rebel against the authorities and fight a war that most people aren’t aware of. This leads to the over-the-top and fun action ending of the movie.

Rogue Trader:

Based on real events, Rogue Trader tells the story of English futures trader Nicholas Leeson and how he brought down Barings Bank, the UK’s largest bank, by himself in 1995.

The story is pretty interesting, so if you liked The Big Short, you should still watch this one, even though the reviews weren’t great and the movie moved slowly. Leeson, played by Ewan McGregor, was sent to Singapore to set up the bank’s futures trading business after a string of risky but profitable deals went well.

But when his luck ran out, the lies, illegal trading, and gaming with customers’ money out of control quickly got out of hand and put the bank out of business. Authorities found Leeson guilty of two counts of theft and sentenced him to more than six years in prison. This was not all his fault. He was 28 years old at the time.

Snowpiercer:

This movie, ‘Snowpiercer,’ directed by Bong Joon-ho, was kind of like ‘Platform’ in how it deals with business, but it takes place on a fancy train in 2031, during another ice age.

The people who are still alive live on the train Snowpiercer, which has become a society with different social groups. The poor live in the cars at the back of the train, while the rich live in the ones at the front.

The lower-class people then start to plan a revolt to take over the train. Yet as they move from wagon to wagon, their goals shift. They learn new things, make new friends, and find out why they are even being kept alive. ‘Snowpiercer’ is one of Bong Joon-ho’s best movies. It stars Chris Evans, Kang Ho Song, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, and John Hurt.

Norma Rae:

The thriller Norma Rae, which was directed by Martin Ritt, is based on the real tale of Crystal Lee Sutton. In the movie, Norma Rae, played by Sally Field, is from North Carolina and gets a job within a textile shop like her family did.

But she doesn’t get paid much for working long, hard hours, and many of her coworkers’ health is hurt by the bad working conditions. After hearing a speech from a labor fighter, Norma joins a trade union and tries to get her coworkers to join too.

This makes her family, fiancé, and bosses very angry. Norma Rae is a moving story about workers getting together for the greater good out of loyalty, respect, and bravery.

The movie shows a normal woman standing up for her freedom at home as well as at work, at a time when women were becoming more independent and working in capitalism. Sally Field, who won the Best Actress award at both Cannes and the Oscars for her performance, leads the movie with her wonderful and lively presence.

Citizen Kane:

By today’s standards, Citizen Kane may not seem like a shocking movie, but it was a big deal when it came out. Some people thought that the story of a rich but severely flawed newspaper tycoon hit too close to home, and some of the anger may have come from the way it criticized the American Dream.

Even though he is young, Charles Foster Kane seems to have everything. He runs a successful business and has more cash than he knows what to do with.

But he still feels empty, and he can’t help but push away potential partners, business partners, and old friends. While the movie does show that money isn’t everything, it also shows that chasing money too much can be bad for you.

Capitalism: A Love Story:

On the other end of the range is a documentary titled Capitalism: A Love Story, released in 2009 and directed by American filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore.

It was relevant back then, and it is relevant now because it is about how capitalism is breaking down. Moore’s documentary looks at how corporate greed affects society as a whole. It does this by talking to regular people who are most affected by the effects on their daily lives.

He paints a clear, if not a bit over-the-top, picture of poor vs. rich, but it is a hard truth that shows how unchecked capitalism has changed American society today. This movie is a must-see for anyone interested in money because it shows how dishonesty as well as greed on Wall Street affect regular people.