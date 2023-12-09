Right Now, These Are The 15 Best Movies About Disabled People:

As with many other fields, the movie and TV companies need to do more to include and show disabled people in real ways. Diamond just did a study of the UK entertainment business and found that only 8.2% of people on-screen are disabled, despite the fact that 20% of the population has a condition.

Plus, disability representation isn’t always correct; a new Nielsen study found that disabled individuals are 52% more inclined to say that the way disabled identities are portrayed is wrong.

Bad stereotypes, “inspiration porn,” and non-disabled artists playing disabled parts are still too common in how disabilities are portrayed. This is called “cripping up.” Access has always been the first step toward equality for the one billion disabled people in the world.

It’s not fair to handicapped people that they can’t safely use public transportation, go to school, find a job, or sit comfortably at a restaurant. Without these things, their lives are much smaller than they should be, and society misses out on everything they could offer.

This year’s Academy Awards were easier for everyone to get to because there were American Sign Language speakers upon the red carpet, audio description, as well as ramps that everyone could use.

An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for Favorite Live Action Short. James Martin, who played the lead in the movie, was the first person alongside Down’s syndrome to receive an Oscar.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution:

In 1951, a summer camp for disabled kids opened in the Catskills of New York. It was a place for them to make friends, have fun, and even fall in love. But Camp Jened’s built-in openness had bigger effects on its close-knit campers, especially after some of them went to Berkeley, California, as well as learned that openness could be the spark that leads to political action.

If you want to learn about the history of the Americans alongside Disabilities Act and the amazing work that these activists did to make society more equal for generations, watch this Oscar-nominated documentary.

Special:

Special on Netflix is a comedy-drama show that is partly based upon the life of actor and writer Ryan O’Connell. Ryan, played by O’Connell, is a gay man alongside cerebral palsy who decides to live the life he wants after his growth was slowed down a bit.

He starts dating again, gets a new job, meets new people, as well as moved into his first flat. There is just one issue: no one knows he has a disability. Because he doesn’t want people to be upset if they find out he has cerebral palsy, Ryan likes to say that his limp is from a recent car accident.

For many people with undetectable disabilities, “coming out” as handicapped at work or in relationships is a real experience. However, this is rarely shown on screen, which is why the portrayal in Special was so important to many.

Special is fun to watch all at once because each show is only twenty minutes long. But it is also new because it looks at how LGBTQ+ and disability identities interact in a real and honest way.

The Theory Of Everything:

For starters, we have a movie about the famous theoretical scientist Stephen Hawking’s life, which is based on real events. This movie, which was based on Stephen’s ex-wife Jane Hawking’s book Travelling to Infinity My Life with Stephen, got great reviews all over the world.

It’s about Jane and Stephen’s relationship from the beginning, through his diagnosis with ALS, and up until they got divorced. It is necessary to see this sad love story because it is both moving as well as inspiring.

The Healing Powers Of Dude:

In this family-friendly show, Noah is 11 years old and has an anxiety problem. He has yet to start middle school. His parents get him a dog for emotional support named Dude to help him deal with the big change. Dude talks about their daily lives alongside the audience.

Friends of Noah’s, Amara, use wheelchairs, so the show shows both obvious and unseen problems. That being said, less than 1% of kids’ TV shows include disabled characters, so this amount of inclusion is a huge win.

Then Barbara Met Alan:

Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth were two disabled cabaret artists who met at a show in 1989, fell in love, and went on to start D.A.N., the disabled people’s Direct Action Network. The new BBC drama Then Barbara Met Alan is based upon their true story.

Along with Alan, a singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name Johnny Crescendo, Barbara quickly rose to become two of the most well-known disability rights activists in Britain. Within the early 1990s, most disabled people were living in housing that wasn’t easy for them to get to, had a hard time at work, and couldn’t use public transportation.

At that time, politicians didn’t support giving disabled people equal rights by law. Instead, they supported a “charity model” of disability, in which people were told to give to “help” disabled people through events like the yearly Telethon.

Barbara and Alan chose to protest because they didn’t like how Telethon treated disabled people badly and thought it stereotyped them.

So began “Block Telethon,” an array of protests in which a huge group of disabled people stormed the government location in Westminster, London, calling for an end to Telethon as well as equal rights under the law. The activists’ direct action paid off in the end, and the UK government signed the Disability Discrimination Act in 1995.

The Way He Looks:

The story of Leonardo, a blind high school kid who wants more freedom, is told in this award-winning Brazilian coming-of-age love tale. We see that the movie isn’t really about Leonardo’s blindness, but about how he is just like any other teenager he has to deal with high school, love interests, and parents who are too controlling.

Raising Dion:

Sci-fi fans, assemble! The TV show Raising Dion is based on Dennis Liu’s short film as well as comic book collection of the same name. Nicole, a single mom, finds out that her son has superpowers.

She works with Pat, the best friend of her late husband, to keep Dion’s skills a secret from other people and keep him safe from harm. Dion has talents, but he also has ADHD and asthma that won’t go away.

On the other hand, Esperanza, his best friend, has osteogenesis imperfecta. People in this relationship have confidence in each other, but they also talk about how to help disabled people without “making it weird.”

The L Word: Generation Q:

The L Word is about a group of mostly white, middle-class, cisgender women living in Los Angeles. The L Word: Generation Q was a more inclusive and feminist take on the original show.

A lot of the original characters are still in the show, but a lot of new ones have been added. These are individuals from the LGBTQ+ community whose queerness is mixed alongside other elements of their identity, such as race, gender, as well as disability.

In 2019, model and actor Jillian Mercado joined the group as Latina wheelchair user Maribel Suarez, who is new to the show. It’s clear that hiring crippled actor Mercado as the character made her seem more real, but the writing is also very good. There is no ignoring or overemphasizing of Maribel’s inability.

It’s actually only her inability that matters when society makes it so, like when she faces hurdles to entry or ableist views. In response, she says sassy things and is sure that her body is never to blame. For example, during sex, she tells her partner Micah, “Don’t act like you’re going to break me, because you can’t.”

The L Word: Generation Q shows the love and life of a young disabled woman within Los Angeles today in a way that is both rare and shocking. There are personal scenes and a plot about being a parent while being gay.

Rory O’Shea Was Here:

The movie also went by the name Rory O’Shea Was Here. It stars a young James McAvoy, who was not yet Professor Xavier. “Inside I’m Dancing” is a tale of two crippled young men who reside in a home for disabled people.

The two men don’t want the “protective” care they are given and don’t like how people treat them, especially when they feel sorry for them. They want to be on their own.

My Beautiful Broken Brain:

Lotje Sodderland, a director, had been living and working in London in November 2011 when she had a stroke that changed her life. At first, she had aphasia, which means she lost her capacity to read, write, as well as talk. Her video shows how hard it is for her to relearn these skills and find ways to deal with her condition.

One of the few groups that anyone is eligible to join at any point within their lives is the disabled society, and Sodderland’s personal account shows how hard it can be for some. To start moving forward, she needs to understand that her fresh start isn’t always bad.

CODA:

This movie is about a girl named Ruby Rossi who is seventeen years old and comes from a family of deaf people. She is the only hearing person in her family. She is fully involved in Deaf culture every day and speaks ASL perfectly. She also works as the family’s unofficial translator.

But when she suddenly finds that she loves and is good at singing, everything in the Rossis’ family life falls apart. Why would Ruby want to do a job that might make her parents, brother, and mother dislike her?

The first person to be chosen was deaf actor Marlee Martin, who won an Oscar for her role within Children of a Lesser God. At first, hearing actors were supposed to play the lead roles, but Martin demanded that she would not be involved unless deaf actors played her on-screen husband as well as son.

The makers agreed, and to play Ruby’s brother and father, Daniel Durant as well as Troy Kotskur, two deaf actors were hired. To make history, Kotskur was the first deaf person to win an Academy Award when he won Best Supporting Actor in 2021.

There have been some negative opinions about CODA, even though most Deaf and hearing viewers liked it. Some people have said that the story is based on the false idea that Deaf people can’t enjoy music and that the film was mostly made by and for non-Deaf people.

Even though CODA is a big step forward in making Deaf people more visible and showcasing their culture, there are still a lot of movies that need to focus on Deaf characters as well as culture.

Still Alice:

Julienne Moore plays the title character, Alice, a linguistics professor who is told she has Alzheimer’s not long after she turns 50. Many reviews gave the movie high marks for how it follows Alice to be her cancer gets worse.

It was Julienne Moore’s act as Alice that won her an Oscar and other awards. Even so, Alice was one of the few movies that bravely and sensitively deals with Alzheimer’s. This is a must-see because it is so delicate and sad.

Maria Bamford: Old Baby:

The best thing about Old Baby is the comedy special that discovers the dark humor and harsh truths of mental illness as well as sadness. But Maria Bamford’s skill is also shown when she talks about all of that while also talking about pop culture as well as social norms.

As more and more people see her show and watch her performance get better, Bamford shows how powerful and self-confident it can be to tell the truth.

The Peanut Butter Falcon:

A runaway fisherman named Tyler and a man with Down’s syndrome named Zak become friends after breaking out of an assisted living home. The Peanut Butter Falcon is a buddy film regarding their unusual bond. Both guys are running away, and Eleanor, who is taking care of Zak, is following them closely.

It’s amazing how close the two guys become as they travel together and talk about their hopes and fears, as well as things like both good and bad, love and death.

Tyler isn’t disabled, but Zak and Tyler are friends who help and improve each other. Their friendship also challenges readers to think about how disabled characters are often written as “supercrips” or heroes to readers who aren’t disabled.

Learning disabled people are still way too rarely portrayed in movies, and historically, these roles have been played by artists who don’t have disabilities. But in The Peanut Butter Falcon, the handicapped hero is the star. Gottsagen was the first person alongside Down syndrome to host the Academy Awards in 2020.

I Am Sam:

Sean Penn was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the title character Sam within this drama from 2001. Penn plays a dad with developmental problems, and Dakota Fanning plays his little girl, who he has to take care of.

There are many problems they have to deal with, such as Sam’s daughter becoming smarter than her father and the question of whether Sam is a fit parent and she can stay with him. A touching story, even if it was a bit clear.