Right Now, These Are The 15 Finest Christian Movies You Can Watch:

People really liked the new movie Jesus Revolution, and it did even better than expected at the box office. Most critics liked the faith-based drama, and the movie has a score just above “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

It can be hard to judge movies about faith, especially when looking at them critically. As movies with Christian themes have grown in popularity over the past few years, many of them have done well with both viewers and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

We all have something that we can hold on to when things go wrong. It can be our light and love in a cold and gloomy world. This is our faith: that God is going to show us the way when we get lost. We also like hearing about people who trusted God and got through tough times.

Apostle Peter And The Last Supper:

A story from Saint Peter’s life is told in this movie. At the start, he is in jail, waiting to be put to death. He listens in on his jailer talking about Jesus, Christianity, as well as what it means to believe in the Lord three days before the event.

After Jesus came into his life and changed everything, he thinks back on the period he spent alongside him as well as how he built trusting relationships with the other followers. One good thing he wants to do for the Lord before he dies is to change the jailer’s mind.

Breakthrough:

In the real story of Breakthrough, a young boy named John Smith falls via the ice of a frozen lake as well as is thought to be dead for more than an hour. But by some miracle, he wakes up.

But his mother, Joyce Smith, is still hopeful and prays very hard that her son will get better. Through the power of prayer, John’s heart starts to beat again, and despite what doctors thought at first, he finally gets better.

Breakthrough is one of the few faith-based movies that shows respect for doctors. Also, it’s not afraid of demonstrating the characters’ questions and problems, which makes the big breakthrough all the more powerful and moving.

This film is about more than just faith; it brings together faith, love, community, as well as hope to educate, boost, and bring joy. This movie might not be a big hit, but it could help other movies in the same field do well.

Jesus Revolution:

The Jesus Revolution depends on a true story about a Christian movement in southern California in the late 1960s that was led by hippies.

Greg Laurie, Chuck Smith, as well as Lonnie Frisbee are all leaders and preachers in this movement, where thousands of people within California began to follow Jesus. Over the next few years, thousands more people across the country did the same.

They are also very different from each other, as are the three guys who play these parts. Greg Laurie is played by Joel Courtney, who is fairly new to acting. His biggest part before this one was as a kid player in Super 8.

Chuck Smith is played by Kelsey Grammer, who is well-known in Hollywood as well as on TV. People who like Christian TV shows and movies will know Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee from The Chosen, where he played Jesus.

The different paths these artists have taken and, eventually, their characters are what make it possible for rebirth to happen in this story.

Courageous:

This show called “Courageous” is about a group of police officers who have tough times at work and see how their acts affect their families.

They are strong in their faith because of what they’ve been through, as well as they try to be good Christians as well as decent dads. Mitchell has two kids, a boy and a girl. He’s close to her, yet it’s hard for him to connect with his kid.

Even though Hayes loves his kids, they don’t understand why he can be so strict sometimes. Fuller needs to be in his son’s life, but it’s hard for him because he and his wife are getting divorced. They are trying to solve their problems when temptation comes to their door.

A Hidden Life:

Franz Jagerstatter, a Catholic farmer from Austria, protests to fight for the Nazis as well as is put to death for his brave decision. A Hidden Life is centered upon the real story of Franz Jagerstatter, a pious Catholic who refused to serve Hitler when he was called up during World War II.

In the movie, Jagerstatter even ignores the bishop’s advice, who says, “You have an obligation to the fatherland.” Through Terrence Malick’s direction, A Hidden Life was beautiful, heartbreaking, inspiring, and believable.

I Can Only Imagine:

The play I Can Only Imagine is based on the real life of Bart Mallard, who is the lead singer of the band MercyMe. The movie shows Bart’s youth in Texas, how he was abused by his father, and how they eventually got back together.

Dennis Quaid as well as Cloris Leachman are the performers who stand out, but J. Michael Finley, who plays Bart on Broadway, does all of his singing and gives a moving performance.

Because it is based on a true story, this story is very personal and hits home with fans. Plus, it has great music. Fans of the famous MercyMe song “I Can Only Imagine” can now enjoy it even more because they know how the singer and the song came to be.

Woodlawn:

This movie is based upon an actual event and is about a football team as well as the coach who changed their lives. When the school stops being separated, it’s hard for football coach Tandy Gerelds to keep his team in line.

It’s hard for him to keep his team together because of the racism, but it gets worse every time they play. In the middle of all this, a young black player named Tony Nathan shows promise.

While working on his players’ skills, especially Nathan’s, Gerelds looks for a way to bring them together as well as finds it in religion. The whole thing ends up being educational for both him and his team.

Overcomer:

John Harrison, the high school basketball coach, dies when the town’s biggest company shuts down, forcing hundreds of families to move away. Harrison had high hopes of winning the title. When he has to teach cross-country, he feels even worse about himself.

Hearing a happy blind man talk to Harrison changes his whole view on life. The guy helps Harrison find his true identity within Christ. Alex and Stephen Kendrick’s sixth movie was called “Overcomer.” It’s rated PG because of some mature themes.

Come Sunday:

A popular and charming Pentecostal speaker in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Carlton Pearson is at the center of Come Sunday. He has a large following and is part of the prosperity gospel movement, which spreads the idea that faith can lead to financial success and wealth.

Pearson’s life changes drastically when he finds something that goes against what he has always believed. The movie warned that religious confusion and abuse can happen in charismatic groups where the line “God told me” is used a lot.

It also makes people think about what God is like, how people can be saved, as well as the role of organized faith in the lives of followers. It’s an interesting look at the life of a man who was brave enough to doubt and grow his religion even though it was hard.

Miracles From Heaven:

Science has helped us understand many things about life and how it began. In science and technology, it has grown by leaps and bounds, and these ideas and findings have pushed people to go further.

But even with all of this knowledge, there are times when wonders happen and things that can’t be explained happen. “Miracles from Heaven” is based on a true tale of a girl who was 10 years old and told she had a disease that would kill her.

When science gives away to her, she as well as her family turn to their faiths for help as well as pray to God to save her. After that, a miracle takes place.

The girl is taken back from the edge of death by a miracle. The movie is based upon a book with the same name that the girl’s mother, Christy Beam, wrote.

Unplanned:

Abby Johnson, who runs a Planned Parenthood office, changes her mind about being pro-choice to being pro-life after helping with an abortion.

Unplanned is based upon a true story and tells the story of Johnson from when she was in college to when she was the head of Planned Parenthood and from when she was a volunteer there.

The movie Unplanned ought to have been PG-13 instead of R. It is scary, but it doesn’t show us what the doctor sees. It has some small languages in it. Rated R because it has some frightening or bloody pictures.

Silence:

It took Martin Scorcese twenty years to finally make the movie Silence. Andrew Garfield as well as Adam Driver play two Jesuit brothers who go to Japan during the Edo period to save their master, who is played by Liam Neeson.

It is said that their teacher, Ferreira, is either dead or, even worse, has given up his faith. The two guys are persecuted, go hungry, and feel hopeless while they are looking.

It’s clear that Scorcese loved making this movie. It looks beautiful, with wide shots of the woods and beaches of Japan. Through these figures, Scorcese can show more deeply how people suffer, feel alone, and find hope.

Paul, Apostle Of Christ:

Anything could change. We form our thoughts and views based on the things we experience. Even if we strongly believe in something, something may happen that makes us question everything we know and accept a new philosophy.

It’s kind of like this story about Saint Paul. People have many famous names because they spread the word of God, yet Saint Paul is one of the few who did it with as much energy and success. He wasn’t always religious, though.

When he gave up his wild ways to serve the Lord, he changed in ways that are hard to believe. This is what “Paul, Apostle of Christ” says about him. ‘The Passion of the Christ’ star Jim Caviezel plays the major part.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood:

A tough magazine writer named Lloyd Vogel changes the way he thinks about family and life after talking to Fred Rogers of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Tom Hanks gives a great effort as Rogers that deserves an Oscar. You could say that the movie isn’t really a Christian movie, but it does show how strong Fred Rogers’ faith was.

We see him praying for specific people by name next to his bed.

His wife talks about how he reads the Bible. One of the best movies of the year is A Beautiful Day within the Neighborhood. The movie is rated PG because it has strong themes, a short fight, and some light language.

Tree Of Life:

Tree of Life, directed by Terrence Malick, is one of the first and most famous popular movies to deal with faith. It does this by directly quoting from the Bible, especially the Book of Job.

In the movie, Sean Penn plays an adult Jack O’Brien who thinks back on his youth and his parents, Brad Pitt as well as Jessica Chastain. One of the more theologically deep things about this movie is how it shows how the way of grace as well as the way of nature are two sides of people that are at odds with each other.

When Jack O’Brien, now an adult, thinks about his youth, he feels both of these things inside. The way of grace is shown by his mother, who’s kind, caring, and patient.

This is how nature works: his father is short-tempered, antsy, and sometimes mean. As an adult, Jack attempts to figure out who he is while these two sides of himself fight, just like they do with all of us.