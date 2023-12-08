Right Now, These Are The 15 Finest Christmas Movies:

The number of Christmas movies has grown as quickly as kids are opening their gifts over the last few years. Several streaming services have holiday shows for almost every taste, but the real classics of the type are something that you can’t stop watching.

After all, there’s nothing quite like curling up with a holiday movie that features classic Christmas scenes like white-covered towns covered in snow, carolers singing on the street corners, and households getting back together.

The best Christmas movies, from heartwarming love comedies to cartoon musical adventures, show what the season is really about and how magical it is in ways that are sweet and loving.

Action movies like “Die Hard” and comedies like “You’ve Got Mail” and “While You Were Sleeping” are often argued to not be true Christmas movies, yet we say, “Why not?” For a movie to be a good Christmas practice, St. Nick doesn’t have to be the main figure.

About A Boy:

Hugh Grant plays Will Freeman, a carefree single guy who decides to look for single moms at a single parent group in this sweet British romantic comedy co-written by Nick Hornby, who also wrote the book.

Will is already rich because of the income from his dad’s annoying hit Christmas song, so the story has a holiday theme built in. Marcus, a shy kid whose mom is unhappy, tells everyone that he made up a fake child to get into the group.

Even though Will is being dishonest, he becomes close with Marcus and spends Christmas alongside the boy as well as his family. At first, Rachel thinks Marcus is Will’s kid when they meet. There are more mistakes on the way to the next Christmas, through which time Will has decided that being a playboy alongside an empty life might not be so great after all.

“About a Boy” isn’t really a Christmas movie, but it’s a good cry-fest any time of the year. It has a sad pop theme song through Badly Drawn Boy as well as joyful performances through Rachel Weisz, Toni Collette, as well as Nicholas Hoult.

Edward Scissorhands:

Edward Scissorhands, which is probably Tim Burton’s best movie, is the story of a very strange outsider that has a lot of meaning. The story is about the title character, who was made by a doctor, and how he gets involved with the people who live outside his house. In this different world, it will be hard for him to fit in.

One of the best movies of all time is Edward Scissorhands, which stars Johnny Depp as well as Winona Ryder. The production design, Burton’s very tight direction, as well as the supporting acts are also very good.

Just Friends:

Just Friends is an interestingly telling piece of mid-2000s rom-com history. It has a cutesy Ben Lee song on the album, a lot of fat-suit jokes, and shows the music business as a successful job that isn’t hurt by theft.

A after Van Wilder Ryan Reynolds acts cool as Chris Brander, a bad boy in high school who changes his identity to look like Ryan Reynolds. As his best friend as well as teenage crush, Amy Smart plays Brander. While he is home for the holidays, he becomes obsessed alongside winning her over.

As a movie, it’s like looking via an old Abercrombie catalog: it makes you cringe with memories. As a Christmas movie, though? Interestingly specific, it catches the feeling of being stuck in your neighborhood that hasn’t been explored much.

Batman Returns:

Tim Burton’s pitch-black follow-up to Batman acts as a Christmas nightmare, alongside scary Gotham City buildings crashing with holiday symbols. The angry Penguin decides that instead of leaving gifts at people’s homes, he will kidnap the city’s oldest sons and make them pay for leaving him.

A scary mix of holiday traditions, Batman’s sexy meeting with Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, may be the best part. The delicious lines “Mistletoe is deadly if you eat it” add to the pleasure. If you really mean it, a kiss may prove even more dangerous.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas:

A classic that doesn’t get enough attention, How the Grinch Stole Christmas was easily one of the greatest Jim Carrey movies. Like the cartoon short, the story is about a green meanie who was shunned by his group a long time ago and now occupies the mountains.

It’s time for the Grinch to get even now that Santa is on his way. The Grinch was the biggest movie of 2000, and it stayed that way for week after week. Even though it got bad reviews most of them said it was overproduced and full of pointless filler, it did really well. The last point might be true, yet The Grinch’s filler is a lot of fun.

Krampus:

Even without the comedy, horror is already a dangerous subject. Adding “Christmas movie” to the list? You’re making things worse. But Krampus, director Michael Dougherty’s scary movie based on folklore, finds a way to balance between silly spoof and real fear.

Not every part works. As the strict family father, Adam Scott’s dry wit doesn’t do much for the role, but any movie with a scene where scary gingerbread men shoot David Koechner within the leg with a nail gun deserves praise.

Black Christmas:

A Christmas killer terrorizes a sorority house in “A Christmas Story,” director Bob Clark’s first movie about the holiday. It was one of the first slashers ever made. The killer who is always there scares Margot Kidder as well as Andrea Martin and kills them and other co-eds in clever ways.

“Black Christmas” stepped up the whodunits of the past by combining violent scenes with drama and stress. With a scary ending that left enough room for interpretation to influence generations of directors who wanted to let the bad guy live, it’s clear that this is one of the most important low-budget movies ever made.

Carol:

Carol, a moving movie by Todd Haynes, is about a forbidden love tale that takes place during the holidays. It’s about a 20-something woman who works in a department store and an older mother who learn they aren’t living their lives to the best.

Why? They had not yet met. And damn the narrow-mindedness that surrounds them that comes from the 1950s. Carol is a movie that is incredibly well put together.

In terms of both looks and the way people thought in general, it does a great job of recreating the 1950s. Then there are the powerful lead performances through Cate Blanchett as well as Rooney Mara, which are both good enough to win an Oscar.

The Night Before:

You can pretty much always count on a Seth Rogen holiday movie to have jokes regarding smoking weed, some broad physical comedy, and individuals who are having a hard time adjusting to being an adult.

Most of the time, it works. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie play Rogen’s childhood friends who get together every year for a wild, drug-fueled holiday party.

What’s impressive about The Night Before is that it has four credited writers who manage to add just the right amount of sadness to the joke-heavy material to make you cry. It’s a stoner comedy with a soft, sweet center.

The Best Man Holiday:

The cast of the hit comedy “The Best Man,” which includes Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall, as well as Harold Perrineau, gets together 15 years later for a Christmas get-together with old college friends.

There is a lot of humor, but the friends also go through a lot of illness, relationship problems, childbirth, and other things that would make a soap opera plotline. They do all of this while going through the holiday season of football games as well as family parties. Holiday hits by Mary J. Blige, New Edition, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, as well as Ne-Yo were on the music.

The Ref:

A husband, his wife, as well as a thief are the only players in The Ref for most of the movie’s length. For the thief, played through the great Denis Leary, it’s too bad that the husband as well as wife are not happy together. The Ref is a good choice for people who like to feel bad around the holidays.

Judy Davis as well as Kevin Spacey have great chemistry, and their roles always make you think that, they were happy together before, and they aren’t now. Adding Leary’s ups and downs makes The Ref a distinct but still fun Christmas favorite.

Happiest Season:

There aren’t many LGBTQIA+ holiday movies out there right now, so it was great when Veep star Clare DuVall’s Happiest Season became a big hit on Hulu.

The movie is often very funny and makes you feel like you’re in a nice, fuzzy holiday mood while still having a lot of bite. Abby is played by Kristen Stewart. She is deeply within love with her girlfriend Harper as well as wants to ask her to marry her over Christmas.

But this is the initial time this season that Harper’s family has asked Abby to join them. Harper tells her parents that she’s not coming out to them yet on the way to the suburbs. Her dad is a known conservative who is running for mayor of their town.

Harper is his favorite child and is afraid to do anything that will make him mad. Abby has no choice but to go along with it, so she stays in the closet. Then there is a comedy of mistakes that makes me think of The Birdcage and how people come out in all the different ways.

The Muppet Christmas Carol:

The Muppet Christmas Carol is a retelling of the famous story by Charles Dickens by the Muppets. People who don’t believe in Christmas come to see Ebenezer Scrooge. They are the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future.

The miser sees everything that has happened and will happen in his life, from his childhood to his most cold present. He meets and talks to Muppets like Gonzo, Kermit, as well as Miss Piggy along the way.

There isn’t a single bad thing about the movie. Michael Caine plays Scrooge, Gonzo the Great plays Charles Dickens, as well as Rizzo the Rat plays his wisecracking partner.

The movie is a timeless story that brings the authors’ story to life. It also gets the holiday mood and the chance to think about things during Christmas, even for people who aren’t sure about it.

Jingle All The Way:

Jingle All the Way is marketed as a toy for kids in a sly way, such as the plastic toy that Arnold Schwarzenegger as well as Sinbad fight over in this rude kiddie comedy. Howard, whose son Jamie looks like a baby, has to have a Turboman doll for Christmas or else it will be a big mess.

From there, the plot goes off the rails, changing the possibly understandable worry of parents about meeting their child’s market needs into a crazy action-comedy with a wicked sense of humor every once in a while.

When it came out, critics didn’t like it, and it’s another weird Schwarzenegger movie that will live on forever within the form of GIFs as well as Ah-nold soundboards.