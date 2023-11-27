Right Now, These Are The 16 Best Doctor Movies:

Doctors are one of the best things that has ever happened to people. A lot of different diseases have been cured, and they are now working on a number of others.

Although being a doctor isn’t easy, it’s interesting to learn about the thought processes, processes, and ideas that go into making a choice and sticking to it. Even though it’s hard to solve all of life’s problems, art has a way to do it.

Doctor movies show you a lot of things, like why someone does something instead of something else and how, even though they are treated like gods, they are still people with emotions and sensations.

Movies about doctors, like Patch Adams, The Elephant Man, as well as The Doctor, show more about life on and off the hospital grounds. Also, people like seeing medical movies because they give them an inside look into the field, which is often seen as mysterious because it deals with life and death.

Take Your Pills:

“Take Your Pills” is an interesting video that shows how drugs such as Ritalin and Adderall have taken over America. People with these names are seen in schools, on parks, in businesses, on the street, in metros, and in markets.

People are drawn to these names because they make them feel like they have to push their limits beyond what they can do.

The well-known documentary director Alison Klayman, who is best known for “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry,” uncovers all the details of how common cognitive-enhancement drugs are in our time.

‘Take Your Pills’ looks at the trend from all sides as Ritalin and Adderall have become the drugs of an age. The documentary film paints a clear picture of drugs as well as how they shape our future without being rude or critical.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest:

Milos Forman directed the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The movie came out in 1975 and has a length of 2 hours and 13 minutes. It stars Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, as well as Michael Berryman.

Randy McMurphy is working on a farm because he is being charged with raping a girl. He acts like he is mentally ill to avoid having to do hard work and get himself sent to a mental hospital.

But when he gets there, he sees that the cold and passive-aggressive head nurse, Mildred Ratched, runs the ward. The fact that McMurphy is lively and rebellious makes Ratched angry, because she sees it as a danger to her power.

The Kingdom:

Drama, humor, and romance are all in Lars von Trier’s big movie. For an extra scary twist, you can add supernatural horror. There were three seasons, airing in 1994, 1997, as well as 2022. Each season had four, four, and five shows, all of which were made in or around Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet.

The beginning tells us that the hospital was haunted, and we learn that the neurosurgery room is where all the bad things happen. There are a lot of different plots in The Kingdom.

There is a doctor who transplants a cancerous tumor into himself for research reasons, a sweet old lady who holds séances with the patients and wants to find out the hospital’s secrets, a nymphomaniac who works in the sleep research unit, an underground group of Swedish staff who hate the Danish, and two dishwashers with Down’s Syndrome who have fun. It’s sad, funny, and shot in sepia tones. At the end of each show, von Trier himself gives a short summary.

Athlete A:

Anthlete A is a documentary film about one of the biggest scandals within American sports history. It was directed through Bonni Cohen as well as Jon Shenk.

Reporters from the Indianapolis Star who were looking into why schools don’t record sexual abuse cases find cases of abuse in USA gymnastics that are criminally underreported and ignored.

One writer starts to look into the famous medical doctor Larry Nassar more deeply and finds out shocking facts about him. Nassar has been collaborating with the best athletes in the country for years.

Yet a closer look at how he behaved as a doctor shows so many shocking truths that the stories that followed set the stage for his guilt and leave people in America speechless.

Persona:

Persona is a movie that has been praised by both fans and reviewers. It was directed through Ingmar Bergman and stars a group of skilled players, including Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, as well as Margaretha Krook.

Many movie fans feel compelled to watch this movie because of its great acting and skilled direction. A doctor tells Alma, a young nurse, to take care of Elisabet Vogler, a stage actor.

The second person stopped talking and moving all of a sudden, and doctors think it’s because of willpower rather than a physical or mental sickness. Dr. Smith and his wife Alma take Elisabeth to a house by the sea to take custody of her.

She tells Elisabet her story while she is there, but she never hears back. Alma finally tells Elisabet her secrets because she feels sorry for her, and she sees that her real self has been joined with Elisabet’s.

Green Wing:

Green Wing is a weird British comedy that aired from 2004 to 2007. It was set in a hospital, yet there were almost never any patients in the show. Tamsin Grieg plays Dr. Caroline Todd, who is stuck within a love triangle with the sarcastic Dr. “Mac” Macartney and the Swiss surgeon Guy Secretan.

You’ll recognize some other great British comedians, like Olivia Colman as a secretary who is always late and a mother of four boys, Michelle Gomez to be a unique Scottish HR administrator, Mark Heap to be a radiologist who is too stressed to function, as well as Paterson Joseph as the sexiest IT guy upon staff. The doctors don’t have very good morals, and the whole thing is silly and strange.

Brain On Fire:

Brain on Fire is a historical drama film produced and directed by Gerard Barrett. It is based on Susannah Cahalan’s autobiography.

The movie, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz as well as Jenny Slate, is about a young adult called Susannah Cahalan who works as a writer for the New York Post but has been having seizures lately.

Over time, things get worse for her because sounds in her head start to scare her. The 21-year-old gets the wrong diagnosis several times until she meets Souhel Najjar, a Syrian-American doctor who not only understands her but additionally aids her fight back.

Talk To Her:

If you want to see one of the best drama-mystery movies, Talk to Her is a real must-see. The movie got good reviews from critics. It was written for the big screen by Pedro Almodóvar as well as starred Rosario Flores, Javier Cámara, as well as Darío Grandinetti in important parts.

On IMDb, people gave it a score of 7.9. At a dance theater show, Benigno Martín as well as Marco Zuluaga are sitting next to each other but don’t know each other. Alicia is a beautiful dancer who was hit by a car and is now in a coma. Benigno is crazy about her.

Claudia, a well-known matador, has fallen into a coma after being horned by a bull, and Marco loves her. Because both guys have been through terrible things in their lives, they become strangely close friends. This friendship changes all four of their lives forever.

St. Elsewhere:

The show St. Elsewhere, which ran from 1982 to 1988, set the bar for the dark hospital shows we see now.

There were no high-tech tools at the Boston teaching hospital named St. Eligius where the show took place, but the interns were given the skills they needed to go out into the real medical world with confidence.

Like the television series it directly inspired, it had a big ensemble cast and special stars who went upon to become famous. At the time, AIDS and drug abuse were very controversial topics, but the show dealt with them with care, understanding, and sometimes humor.

The shows were also known for their funny crosses. For example, Carla from Cheers gave birth at St. Eligius as well as was very upset with the whole thing.

Extremis:

“Extremis” was a documentary film produced and directed by Dan Krauss. It’s about the decisions loved ones make about death and the events that lead up to them.

Doctor Jessica Zitter is a well-known expert in intensive care units (ICUs) and hospice care. She works at the Highland Hospital ICU within Oakland, California.

There, she is in charge of a group of doctors who give palliative care to people who are dying and help their families deal with the hard decisions they must make.

There is sensitivity in the documentary, but it doesn’t hide the harsh facts of end-of-life choices or the mental pain that families endure while making them.

Awakenings:

Not sure what movie to watch? Awakenings might be a good choice. The movie came out in 1990 and lasts for 2 hours as well as 1 minute. Penny Marshall directed it and it has Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, as well as Julie Kavner in it.

Many people have been catatonic since 1917–18 because of an outbreak of encephalitis lethargica, but they can be seen reacting to different things. When he works with these cases, Dr. Sayer also has a special way of talking to one of them, Leonard, via an Ouija board.

He learns about a possible drug that can help his patients get better, and he chooses to try it on Leonard. The study seems to have worked because Sayer feels compelled to try on more people after seeing the quick good results.

Scrubs:

Scrubs, which took place at a teaching hospital, was much lighter and focused on humor. The show is told from the point of view of J.D., played by Zach Braff. It starts with him as an intern at Sacred Heart Hospital and shows us what he thinks and dreams about.

Along with the other people who work at the hospital, J.D. works his way up and learns not only about health but also about friendship and love. The first eight seasons got great reviews, but the ninth season was terrible because it didn’t have the major group or the chemistry that made the first eight seasons so good.

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story:

These days, Ben Carson was a divisive figure, mostly because of his time in politics and the questionable things he has said during that time. But before all of that, he was famous for the work he did as a physician.

The historical movie is mostly about Carson’s groundbreaking surgery within Ulm, Germany, to separate twins whose heads are joined at the back.

As Carson does a lot of study before the surgery, the story goes back to his youth in Detroit, Michigan, in the 1960s, where he showed how smart he was from a very young age. The movie then shows Carson’s time at Yale University, where he meets Candy, the woman who will become his wife.

Doctor Zhivago:

The first movie version of Doctor Zhivago came out in 1965. The movie’s director is David Lean, and Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, as well as Geraldine Chaplin play the main roles. You could try this movie if you like drama-romance flicks in general. IMDb gave Doctor Zhivago a score of 7.9 and Metacritic gave it a score of 69.

During World War I, the Bolsheviks send Dr. Yuri Zhivago to turn the Imperial Russian Army against itself and make him their military doctor. Pasha, Lara’s unhappy husband, goes lost in action. To find him, Lara joins the army as a nurse as well as is taken within by Yuri.

They either fall in love, even though Yuri is married to Tonya and will return to her after the war. When he sees Lara again years later, sparks start to fly, and he has a hard time choosing between being loyal to his wife as well as his growing love for Lara.

Children’s Hospital:

This black comedy was made by and stars Rob Corddry. It’s a parody of those hour-long hospital shows that we all love. The show first aired to be a web series and then on Adult Swim.

It looks like there was a mistake in the grammar because the hospital was for kids but was also named after a Dr. Childrens. Corddry plays Dr. Blake Downs, and his creepy habit of dressing up as a clown is more like John Wayne Gacy than Patch Adams.

Lake Bell, Megan Mullally, as well as Henry Winkler were just a few of the actors Corddry brought on the show. The midnight time slot was made for shows like this one: dark, irreverent, and silly.

To The Bone:

The thriller film “To the Bone” was written and directed by Marti Noxon. There is an anorexic girl called Elle who is 20 years old and has been having a hard time dealing with her condition, even though she went through several treatment programs when she was a teenager.

Susan, Ellen’s stepmother, wants her to join Dr. William Beckham’s patient program. At first, the main character is skeptical, but in the end, she gives in. This choice changes her life because her new doctor assists her in unique and interesting ways.