Right Now, These Are The 16 Best Movies About The Holocaust:

Throughout history, cruel tyrants have often ruled over people with their cruel whims. People have been killed, freedom has been limited, and independence has been put to death.

But there is one event that has scarred human history like nothing else and will always be a part of our common memory. It was Nazism’s promotion of Aryan dominance and the anti-Semitism that came from it that shocked the world.

Even though researchers have written about the terrible numbers and tied together the brave stories, it is the movies about the Holocaust that have always moved people the most.

These things remind us of one of the worst times in history and tell us not to forget what happened and never let something like that happen again.

Shoah:

The French director Claude Lanzmann’s “Shoah” is one of the best movies ever made about how bad Nazi rule was in Poland.

A lot of talks with witnesses, survivors, and attackers are used in the movie to cleverly show how horrible the Holocaust was. The directors were very smart and shot parts of the movie with hidden cameras.

The movie got a lot of praise, but it also got a lot of criticism for favoring the Polish people. Even though it was criticized for being unfair to Polish people, the movie is still thought to be one of the most accurate movies ever made about the Holocaust.

Schindler’s List:

This movie tells the story of how Dr. Jan Zabinski, who ran the Warsaw Zoo, as well as his wife Antonina tried to hide Jews while the Germans invaded and then occupied Poland in WWII.

Together, they risk their lives to hide refugees within the zoo’s many caves and cages. At the same time, they have to keep Dr. Lutz Heck, a former zoo foe who is now a Nazi, away.

The movie shows the horrible things that happened in the Warsaw Ghetto and how Jan and other volunteers had to not only see them but also take part in them. It also shows how terrible things were after the occupation ended. The Zabinskis’ hard work saved 300 Jews who were going to die soon.

Woman In Gold:

Sixty years after leaving Vienna, an old Jewish woman named Maria Altmann tries to get back family items that the Nazis took. A well-known painting by Gustave Klimt called “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I” shows Maria’s beloved Aunt Adele.

Maria starts a long court fight alongside the assistance of young lawyer Randy Schoeberg to get this picture and several others back. It won’t be easy because Austria sees them as national treasures.

The Pianist:

Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” is a mysterious survival story set in Poland during the Nazi rule. It is based upon the life of Polish Jewish musician Władysław Szpilman. A lot of movie fans felt bad about seeing this movie, which was based on Szpilman’s personal book with the same name. Almost everyone who saw the movie liked it.

Adrien Brody, who played Szpilman in the movie, won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2003, making him the youngest person to ever win that award. The movie also won two other Oscars: Best Director for Roman Polanski as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for Ronald Harwood.

The Diary Of Anne Frank:

What else is there to say regarding the young Jewish girl who lived in hiding and was afraid for her life as well as the lives of her family and friends? She wrote beautifully about hope and believing that people will be kind.

Everyone agrees that this movie version of her diary account of what happened during the Holocaust is the best. Millie Perkins gives a moving performance as the girl who inspired others, and Shelley Winters wins an Oscar for her role as a fellow Jewish person in hiding.

The Book Thief:

This new classic has Geoffrey Rush as well as Emily Watson in it, making it seem like it was made decades ago. Liesel is a young girl who steals books as well as reads them to a Jewish refugee who is staying with her foster parents.

This brings her joy during the Holocaust. When “death” tells the story of a teenager growing up in Nazi Germany, it’s both sad and moving. The story is about finding humanity within the worst of situations.

Europa Europa:

“Europa Europa,” Agnieszka Holland’s German Holocaust tale, is a movie fans’ dream. It’s about a German Jew who hides from the horrible things that happen under Nazi rule by trying to be someone else.

The movie is based on Solomon Perel’s story. When it came out, the movie got great reviews from everyone and was thought to have a good chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Germany, on the other hand, didn’t send the movie to the awards.

Life Is Beautiful:

Guido and Dora, two Jewish Italians in love, have a terrible nightmare when they as well as their son are sent to prison camps. Because Guido loves life so much, he uses games and fun to make his son feel better and take his mind off of how terrible things are and how they are separated from his mother.

Some people have said that the movie is too funny when it comes to the Holocaust, but most people have liked how Benigni shows fatherly love and human respect. It won many awards, including three from the Academy and became one of the most popular non-English films of all time.

Nicky’s Family:

On his own, Sir Nicholas Winton saved the lives of 669 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939 and brought them to Britain through Hitler’s Germany. He kept the story of how he saved these kids a secret for almost 50 years. Not even his spouse knew.

A exciting BBC show in 1988 was the first time that about 100 of the saved children met their secret savior, someone they had not known about for 50 years. This is when the story first came to light.

The movie has dramatic reenactments, never-before-seen video footage, and conversations with many saved children, such as Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as well as Sir Nicholas Winton himself.

Come And See:

“Come and See,” a movie by Soviet director Elem Klimov, has moved and motivated many people since it came out. The movie got good reviews, and it was set in the Belorussian SSR while it was occupied by the Nazis.

It’s about a boy who joins the Soviet resistance against the Nazis as well as lives through the terrible events of World War II. People now think that the movie, which did well at the box office, is one of the best war films ever made.

Sophie’s Choice:

In 1947 Brooklyn, Stingo has many good times with his friends Sophie and Nathan, her crazy boyfriend. But he doesn’t understand why Sophie stays alongside Nathan when he beats her and gets jealous all the time.

Sophie, a Polish immigrant, talks about how she got to Auschwitz and how she has to make a terrible choice and do horrible things to protect her children. Streep got her second Academy Award for her moving betrayal of the haunted Sophie, which was possibly her best performance.

Sarah’s Key:

Sarah’s Key is one of the few movies about the Holocaust that is completely made up. It tells a story from both the past and the present. The past goes back to 1942, when the famous Vel d’Hiv Roundup in Paris started the process of sending French Jews to death camps.

The movie does a great job of showing how embarrassing and scary it was for the Strazynski family when their daughter Sarah locked her little brother up behind a secret door. Julia is a reporter who is working upon a story regarding the Roundup. This part of the story follows her.

Son Of Saul:

“Son of Saul,” directed by Hungarian László Nemes, always makes me feel very scared. It brings out the worst in people like no other movie has before. A Jewish Sonderkommando tries to save the body of a boy who was killed at a Nazi death camp.

The reviewers almost all liked this one-of-a-kind Holocaust movie, which won the 2016 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It also won the top prize at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Inglorious Basterds:

This movie is the best example of Quentin Tarantino’s twisted history. It shows two separate attempts to kill the top Nazi leaders. Col. Hans Landa attacked Shosanna’s Jewish family, and she is the only one who made it out alive.

After four years, Shosanna runs a movie theater under a fake name. When she is “asked” to host the opening of a Nazi propaganda film, she comes up with a clever plan to get rid of all the top Nazis in the world.

At the same time, Lt. Aldo Raine is in charge of an army of Jewish American troops who kill and shave the heads of German soldiers. The world’s evils are destroyed in a blaze of glory during this explosive take on what “should have been.”

Fugitive Pieces:

“Fugitive Pieces” is a play directed through Jeremy Podeswa that is based on Anne Michaels’s award-winning book of the same name. It’s about Jakob Beer, who was left alone in Poland during WWII and was saved through a Greek archeologist.

This beautifully acted story about three countries and three generations’ search for love and freedom from haunting memories as well as loss stars Nina Dobrev as well as Stephen Dillane.

There is a very moving connection between the boy as well as the man who saves him, even though they are both refugees but in very different ways. The movie uses historical figures to keep them in touch with the real world.

Au Revoir Les Enfants:

Many critics gave Louis Malle’s personal film “Au Revoir Les Enfants” good reviews. It’s about a Catholic boarding school within occupied France during the Second World War as well as a Gestapo raid to find three hiding Jewish students.

The movie, which Malle based on events in his own youth, got a lot of praise for how realistic and humanistic it was. There was a good reason why the movie won the Golden Lion Award at the 1987 Venice Film Festival.