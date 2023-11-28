Right Now, These Are The 16 Best Romantic Shows To Watch:

Netflix is a very popular video service, and for good reason. Netflix has made a lot of unique shows that have built up big fan groups.

Also, movies and TV shows from other platforms and companies often make their way into the streaming giant’s huge library. It has everything, from films to big action stories. One type of content that the site does really well is romance.

Romance fans eat up their favorite genre like crazy, watching whole seasons of a show within one sitting and then being ready for the next one. If you are unable to follow the rules and guidelines of network TV, “romance” can mean anything from sweet, clean talks to full-on sex scenes.

But the best relationship is a mix of all types, just like real life. No matter how bad things are or how cliché the scene is, love can happen.

People who read a lot of romance know that the tale will lead to happily ever after, or at least happily for now. Even though you know the happy finish is coming, it’s the characters’ journey to get there that makes the story great.

Sweet Magnolias:

Three South Carolina women have been best friends since they were in school. The show shows their relationships, bonds, and life’s journey. Sweet Magnolias is a TV show based on a book series by Sherryl Woods.

The roles are played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher to be Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley to be Helen Decatur, as well as Brooke Elliott to be Dana Sue Sullivan. They are called the “Magnolias.”

All three are main characters, but Maddie’s story gets more attention in the first season. She and her husband, Bill Townsend, met in high school and got married. They have a trio of kids together.

Bill cheats upon her alongside another woman, though, and it breaks up their family. Maddie’s life changes a lot in the first season, both at work and in her home life. She strives to be there for her kids while she’s going through a divorce as well as meets Cal Maddox, her son’s coach.

Summertime:

The Italian drama show Summertime takes place in a small town upon the Adriatic Sea. Summer Bennati is played by Rebecca Coco Edogamhe. She gets a job at a hotel to help her mother out and make the summer go faster.

Ale Alba is the opposite half of this couple. He is a Roman man who is very good at riding motorcycles and is looking for meaning within his life after an accident that almost killed him. Because his extended family owns the hotel, Ale meets Summer. They get together and can’t get away from each other.

Summer is interested in motorbikes, which is a surprising link between them that gives them times of connection and difficulties as they try to figure out how to fit into each other’s very different worlds.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha:

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is set in a quiet little village and follows the smart and pretty dentist Yoo Hye-jin after she loses her job within Seoul. After she charges a boss of doing bad business and spreads her name around the internet, the medical community basically avoids her.

She goes to a beach town to start her own practice because she can’t make it in Seoul. That’s where she meets Hong Du-sik, a man who can do many things.

There are sparks between these two young, beautiful people right away, but they both deny it right away. The Korean sitcom Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a sweet slice-of-life story about a nice town with lots of interesting people.

My First First Love:

‘Friends’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans will love this Korean Netflix original series. The name of the show makes it clear that it’s about first loves.

Five college students who all live in Yoon Tae-oh’s house are the main players of this show. There are different reasons why each of the four individuals who have moved in with Yoon left their own homes.

That’s how these five friends feel about love, life, and freedom: on their own terms. Of course, there will be problems when a lot of people live together. This is how the bonds between these people are put to the test. Yes, they fight sometimes, but that doesn’t mean they are no longer friends.

We do get a new look at the lives of Korean teens and young adults through this show, and we know that even though countries are far apart, there are some feelings that everyone shares.

Sex/Life:

There are plenty of hot scenes in Sex/Life, a Netflix original show. Billie Connelly has the “perfect” life most people imagine: a successful, “good” husband, two kids, and a house in a nice area. But she’s not happy. She can’t hide her unhappiness when she thinks regarding the crazy time she had with her ex.

Billie thinks about the past and how it is different from the present. She isn’t sure if she can be truly happy now or if she was genuinely happy in the past. The plot isn’t very original, but if you like sexy scenes, this will definitely satisfy your needs.

Glamorous:

Maddolyn Addison’s beauty company, Glamorous, hires a new employee named Marco. During their time to be an intern, Marco finds out more about themselves and grows as a person, bringing the business-minded Maddolyn with them.

The story and tone of Glamorous often make people think of The Devil Wears Prada. The movie is showy and doesn’t hold back, adding fun and style to every scene. At its core, Glamorous by Jordan Nardino is a lively song for people who want to enjoy life every once within a while.

Taj Mahal 1989:

Lucknow takes place in the late 1980s, before the internet, and is about people who find love and struggle to keep it going. The Indian comedy-drama story was written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra.

Different people in the show show us how they feel about and experience love and relationships. The main players are a couple of middle-aged professors and their friends, as well as some young students at Lucknow University.

The main idea of the story is to look at the “politics of love” through marriage, dating, and friendship. People have said great things about the show’s realistic acting and the way it mixes theory and poems into its story.

The Cook Of Castamar:

Another name for this play is “The Cook of Castamar.” It is set in the past and is based upon a book through Fernando J. Muñez. Clara Belafonte is an agoraphobic person, which means she is scared to go outside because she thinks it is dangerous.

This sickness showed up after a loved one died. The kitchen of Castamar Palace is one place where Clara can occasionally find peace. They become close, and she helps Diego, Duke of Castamar, who is also having a hard time.

That spark between them might start to fly within the kitchen, yet it grows outside of Castamar Palace. Diego and Clara both learn how to deal with their dark pasts and open up to others. This love story from the 18th century is sure to touch your heart.

Laguna Beach:

Real-life story Laguna Beach follows the lives of a group of teenagers who live in Orange County, California, as well as go to Laguna Beach High School together. It is the show’s goal to show the true OC through the eyes of these young people. As you might expect, those eyes were primarily searching for love.

There is still a lot of high school drama with rival cliques, but the love stories and the realistic moment when a high school sweetheart leaves for college and big choices need to be made about what to do next are what people really want to read about. The show is cute and romantic, but it is very much a product of its time.

Emily In Paris:

‘Emily in Paris’ is about Emily Cooper, a 29-year-old marketing executive from Chicago. The story is full of funny situations, heartwarming loves, and amazing life lessons. It throws Emily’s beautiful but boring life out of focus when her company asks her to go to France and work as a social media executive at their Paris office.

Emily feels very alone at first in Paris because she doesn’t know the language, doesn’t have any friends there, and doesn’t get along with anyone at work. Despite this, Emily slowly gets used to her fresh surroundings and finds her place in the strange city, meeting numerous fascinating individuals along the way.

Soon, though, things start to go wrong, and Emily soon finds herself being put down at work and caught within a love triangle that could ruin her friendships. ‘Emily in Paris’ is a must-see for relationship fans because it does a great job of mixing American and French culture.

Crash Landing On You:

The Korean show Crash Landing On You has both political drama and an interesting secret romance. Yoon Se-ri, a businessman from South Korea, is flying when a storm changes her path from Seoul to North Korea.

If the plot seems a little strange at first, meeting the other lead, Ri Jeong-hyeok, makes the show a lot more “grounded,” as well as it’s not just due to Se-ri’s feet are on the ground. The fact that Jeong-hyeok is in the North Korean military makes things tense between them.

Though he acts tough in the military, Jeong-hyeok has a soft side, and he wants to assist her hide and get back to Seoul. The steady political danger that hangs over the characters’ heads gives this story so easy to read all at once.

Survival Of The Thickest:

Survival of the Thickest is a hilarious real-life comedy show based on Michelle Buteau’s book of the same name.

Survival of the Thickest was created by writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. It’s about Mavis, a black plus-size fashion planner who has to get her life back on track after a bad breakup.

Survival of the Thickest has a simple idea, but it’s made better by beautiful themes like body pride and chosen family. The amazing, funny, and diverse cast, which includes Garcelle Beauvais, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, as well as Liza Treyger, makes the show shine.

Feel Good:

Feel Good is a show about Canadian stand-up comedian Mae Martin that is partly based on her own life. The first season of the show shows the exciting beginnings of Mae’s relationship with her British boyfriend George.

After that, the story moves on to George’s more real and current problems. He has never been with another woman as well as is still trying to figure out how to tell all of her relatives that he is gay.

Mae is annoyed that her past addiction, which she fears will come back to her life, makes things even more difficult for George.

In a comedy show like this one, it’s not easy to keep up with all of this and bring out the bad family effects. Another surprise that people might be excited about is Lisa Kudrow playing Mae’s mother.

Love Alarm:

At its core, Love Alarm is made of cool tech. Within a certain range, there is an app called Love Alarm that will let you know when someone likes you romantically.

Kim Jo-jo, a high school student, couldn’t spend much time on the app at first. They don’t have much money and her mother seems to value work more than family, so they don’t get along very well.

It won’t be easy for Jo-jo to ignore her love life when she starts to feel feelings for a childhood friend and a crush on another student at school.

A love triangle was a common plot device, but Love Alarm is unique because it uses Black Mirror-style technology and sparks conversations about how technology affects relationships.

Cable Girls:

Cable Girls is a Spanish period story that takes place in Madrid in the late 1920s and is about four young women who work at a brand-new phone company and answer the phones.

The story’s four main women all come from various backgrounds and go about their new jobs and search for love in their own unique ways. But together, they get through the most difficult aspects of their lives, like having an abusive father, being poor, and being the target of a murder.

The show has a sleek look with styled shots that give it a unique old-timey feel. This is a great contrast to the smart, strong women at the heart of the story. People also kiss.

Atypical:

The 18-year-old autistic Sam Gardner is at the center of the coming-of-age story “Atypical.” Doug, his father, is happy to help his son, who had been having trouble building a good relationship with his mother, when he says he would like to begin dating.

But Sam has a crush on Julia, his therapist, who is 26 years old. Now that Sam is on his way to becoming independent, we see his family also becoming more self-aware. For instance, his mom Elsa starts an affair with someone else, his sister Casey falls in love with another student, as well as Julia breaks up with her spouse.

With its unique writing, empathy, and clever style, “Atypical” was a story about families that fits perfectly into the “atypical” romance genre. It has a number of moving moments.