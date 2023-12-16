Right Now, These Are The 18 Finest Racing Movies:

It’s really hard to describe racing movies. While some movies are funny, some are serious, some are romantic, and some are scary, all of them will influence the way you drive after leaving the theater.

Car movies have been around for a hundred years, since the 1920s, when America was becoming known as a car-filled country. People have been racing cars for a long time, even though NASCAR didn’t start until 1948.

People who really love racing will understand what it’s like to want to get in your car and speed up after watching a racing movie. In 2023, Gran Turismo is one of the movies that can give you that kind of rush.

It’s based on the true story of Jann, who is crazy about the video game Gran Turismo and won a series of Nissan-sponsored video game events that gave him a chance to become a professional race car driver.

There are a lot of people who will like this movie, but not just people who like video games. People who like real-life race movies will also like it.

Gone In 60 Seconds:

What came before Fast and the Furious? Gone in 60 Seconds was its name. Even though critics didn’t love the Nicolas Cage-led action movie, it still did well at the box office, making $237 million on a $90 million budget.

Phoenix Raines, a skilled car thief, has to come out of retirement to steal 50 cars within 24 hours to rescue his brother Kip after he messes up a car theft. It’s possible that the language is bad, but that happens in a lot of action movies. Still, the chase scenes are great.

The Love Bug:

The Love Bug by Robert Stevenson is about a Volkswagen Beetle named Herbie who can feel emotions. It is also known as Herbie the Love Bug. Herbie turns into a professional race car with the assistance of his owner, Jim Douglas, and the people around him.

People who liked the funny parts of Gran Turismo will have a great time with The Love Bug. This is both a comedy with lots of laughs and another story about an outsider. There are some great race scenes in it. When Herbie and Jim beat the odds in professional racing, fans will cheer for them and leave the movie with a huge smile on their faces.

The Fast And Furious:

Following the story of Fast and Furious through ten movies and one spin-off, it’s easy to forget that it all began with street racing.

Since The A-Team, James Bond, and Star Wars all incorporated cars, has the progression been from The A-Team to James Bond and finally to Star Wars? The first one was fun to remember because it was like Point Break but with cars.

A police officer goes underground and joins a heist crew to catch the people who are staging the theft. Even though it sounds strange, this good action movie has a “humble” opening. Things only get crazier from here on out.

Rush:

With “Rush,” Ron Howard, the director of “A Beautiful Mind” and “Apollo 13,” gives us another instant classic. The movie tells the tale of F1 drivers Niki Lauda as well as James Hunt, from their time racing within lower-level leagues to their fierce feud in Formula 1.

This was one of the most significant events in the history of sports, and it did a lot to get people interested in racing in the 1970s. When the 1976 Formula 1 season starts, this story really takes off.

As the season began, Lauda was already the winner, and Hunt was eager to take the title away from him. Even though Lauda was in a terrible crash, he found a way to get back to the track just six weeks later to keep racing for the title.

Need For Speed:

Based on an iconic racing video game series, this fast-paced movie with Aaron Paul and Michael Keaton was unable to break the “video game movie curse.” Regardless of your experience with the games or familiarity with the phrase from “Top Gun,” there is still plenty of mindless fun to be had.

Naturally, “Need for Speed” looks a lot like a “Fast and the Furious” clone, as all racing movies do in the 2010s. However, it doesn’t come close to the satisfying set pieces or delightfully silly plots of that series.

But it’s still a fun movie for fans of that series as well as action movies with cars in general. In fact, it’s mostly worth seeing just to see Dominic Cooper have a great time as the over-the-top bad guy.

It appears that “Need for Speed” was intended as the inaugural game in a potential series. It might have gotten better over the course of one or two more games, but this car crashed too soon to get a second chance.

Days Of Thunder:

Tony Scott directed the exciting movie Days of Thunder, which demonstrates how professional racing can cause physical and emotional harm to individuals. It does this by combining intense racing scenes with personal drama.

Tom Cruise portrays Cole Trickle, a young race car driver determined to achieve success in the challenging realm of NASCAR racing. He is skilled but careless. Since Cruise plays similar figures in both movies and works with the same production team, this might make you think of his part in Top Gun.

People who don’t like Cruise may think this is shallow or just another slick, expensive race movie, but Cruise fans will love it. This movie is so exciting because of the acting, the music, and the action scenes that it might make some people want to go racing cars.

Thunderbolt:

Thunderbolt is about a sports car mechanic named Chan Foh To, who helps the cops in his spare time by checking out cars that have been improperly changed. Then, one day, a very bad street driver he once put in jail kidnaps his sister and wrecks his business. So, he has to beat the man in order to set her free.

At the start of his American career, Jackie Chan became associated with racing movies such as “The Cannonball Run.” However, it would be a while before he starred in his own version of the genre.

So, Thunderbolt has all the things you’d expect from a normal Chan movie: crazy bad guys, complicated action scenes, and Chan’s signature stunts that defy gravity. It also has some great racing scenes.

Speed Racer:

Inspired by the Japanese comic and cartoon of the same name, Speed Racer, which came out in 2008, is a fun, stylized story about a young driver who wants to win all the races in the world.

Speed goes up against a huge company to fight for his dream. His family is behind him, and he is a very good racer. A lot of fans say it’s the most like a picture that a live-action movie has ever been.

Despite receiving mixed reviews and a lukewarm response from fans, Speed Racer has stood the test of time and is now regarded as a cult favorite. These racing scenes, found nowhere else, immerse viewers in the crazy and futuristic world of the movie. For Gran Turismo fans, these scenes will fill their need for high-stakes racing.

Ford v. Ferrari:

Ford hired a group of American and British engineers to create a race car capable of defeating the renowned Italian racing team in the 1960s. James Mangold’s story was nominated for an Oscar.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale were the main stars of this movie. A great cast joined them, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Caitríona Balfe as Outlander, and Josh Lucas. The story is very interesting because it combines history, style, and character.

Senna:

There’s a chance that Aryton Senna is the best race car driver ever, but we may never know. During the 1980s and early 1990s, Senna wowed F1 fans and won driver’s titles like it was nothing.

It took Senna 162 races to win 41 and finish on the podium 80 times. He was only 34 years old when he died in one of the scariest crashes ever seen on an F1 track. The video tells a scary story about Senna’s life.

Stroker Ace:

You can’t help but think of Burt Reynolds behind the wheel of a car when you see his movies from the late 1970s and early 1980s, like Smokey as well as The Bandit and The Cannonball Run. Perhaps lost in the fuzzy fog of memory is Stroker Ace, another great Reynolds movie that gets just as much praise.

Ace wasn’t a big hit with reviewers when it came out, but it’s become a cult classic, especially among real race car drivers. Indeed, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie painted his car to honor the movie in 2021, 38 years after it came out.

“When I was a teenager within the 1980s, Stroker Ace was always my favorite,” LaJoie said of his love of the chicken-themed Ace look.

It’s cool that Circle B Diecast has made a paint scheme to honor Stroker Ace. That movie is one of my all-time favorites. We should honor more than just Ned today. We should also honor Hal Needham, Burt Reynolds, Jim Neighbors, Loni Anderson, and Bubba Smith.

The group of stars from the early 1980s in “Ace” makes it a lot of fun. “Stroker Ace” is a fun movie to watch, but it may not be anyone’s initial, second, or possibly third favorite Burt Reynolds car movie.

Driven:

Driven is a fast-paced movie that shows the thrill and excitement of car racing while also showing the difficulties these drivers face during their difficult job.

The movie, which was directed by Renny Harlin, is mostly about Joe Tanto as well as Beau Brandenburg’s feud, which leads to fierce fights on and off the track.

Throughout the movie, these characters deal with the exciting and dangerous world of professional auto racing. They experience crashes, close calls, and fierce battles that make things even more tense.

Driven may have some story holes and a script that isn’t quite up to par, but it makes up for it with great racing scenes, a wide range of settings, as well as the roaring sound of engines that car racing fans enjoy. Even though it has some problems, Driven is a great game for fans of Formula One automobiles as well as other types of auto racing.

Drive:

Ryan Gosling’s greatest film is, unfortunately, the one where he didn’t say a word. In Drive, Gosling plays a role that is only known as “The Driver.” The main character is an actor, a mechanic, and a getaway driver for hire in Los Angeles.

The driver falls in love with his new neighbor Irene and offers to be the getaway driver for a pawn shop heist featuring Standard, Irene’s husband, who just got out of jail. Albanian mobsters, who want the money they are owed, catch Driver and Irene in the middle when things go wrong.

As the story gets more complicated, things keep falling apart, and Gosling gives a serious, great performance, mostly through body language. I really liked the story, the action, and Ryan Gosling’s acting. It was one of his best.

NASCAR:

One thing that was heavily promoted about Gran Turismo is that it is based on a true story. If you liked that part of the movie, NASCAR: The IMAX Experience has the most true story you can find.

The filmmakers shot many great IMAX clips of the 2003 NASCAR Winston Cup races. The documentary gave a comprehensive look at the NASCAR business. People who are interested in Gran Turismo and want to learn more about the fast-paced world of racing can do so here.

Two-Lane Blacktop:

James Taylor stars as a singer and Dennis Wilson as the drummer for the Beach Boys in the cult classic film, Two-Lane Blacktop, made many years ago.

In this funny and touching journey, a mechanic as well as a driver race and take care of their 1955 Chevy while driving across America with no plan for where they are going. As the years have gone by, it has also become known as a time capsule for U.S. Route 66 before freeway highways.

Talladega Nights:

Talladega Nights is one of those comic movies that changes the whole genre all by itself every ten years or so. Ricky Bobby, the protagonist of the great comedy from 2006 by Will Ferrel and Adam McKay, was destined to run in NASCAR since birth.

People will quote and remember so many things from this movie that it would be unfair to pick just one. If Christopher Nolan thinks it’s a good movie, it is a good movie.

The Cannonball Run:

Some critics liked “Smokey and the Bandit” better than “The Cannonball Run,” but “The Cannonball Run” is still a great movie for racing fans or anyone who just likes seeing players who look like they’re having fun. It was also directed by Reynolds’ friend and longtime stuntman, Hal Needham.

Reynolds and his friend Dom DeLuise are in the movie, along with Dean Martin, Jackie Chan, Farrah Fawcett, Sammy Davis Jr., and additionally, Roger Moore, who makes fun of James Bond while he is still playing the role. This screwball comedy about a cross-country race can make you feel like you’ve been invited to the best early-1980s party ever.

“Cannonball Run” came in third place for home gross in 1981, which shows how popular the film was among moviegoers. A 1984 follow-up would make things even more fun, but it would be terrible in almost every other way.

Death Race:

This thriller is a copy of the 1975 movie Death Race 2000. It was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The movie takes place in a bleak future where prisoners race their cars in cruel battles for the chance to get out of jail.

Jensen Amen, played by Jason Statham, is a former race car driver accused of killing his wife and sent to a harsh jail. He has to run during the Death Race to get his freedom back.

It has just the right amount of tension, drama, and high-octane action to keep people amused as Statham tries to stay alive in this dangerous jail. Death Race doesn’t try to be anything other than an exciting action show. Statham is great in it, as he has in many other action movies. It’s just pure fun with nonstop action.