Right Now You Can Watch The 12 Finest Furry Anime Of All Time:

Animal Crossing has a lot of people who are strong, brave, and unique. You is going to be amazed at how different and ever-changing this epic cartoon world is, from amazing ninjas to amazing martial arts experts. Not just people, but also animals have a special place here.

This brings us to one of the most interesting topic of all time: cartoon animals with fur. You shouldn’t judge them by their cute looks, because not all of them are cute or simple to deal with. Some are very well-known, and others can also be difficult.

Since we already said that the world of anime is bigger than your mind, today we will only talk about 18 of the most popular anime animals.

There are a lot of examples of animals acting like people in entertainment media, especially in comic books and animated shows. When making content for this type, writers can be very creative and come up with new ways to interest viewers.

There have been many fuzzy cartoons over the years, and some of them are pretty fun. It makes sense for anime fans to look for shows that are similar. That’s why we made a list of the greatest animal cartoons ever today.

Odd Taxi:

Hiroshi Odokawa, the walrus, works as a cab driver to make a living. He has a normal, mostly quiet life. And because of his job, he got to meet lots of different people from all walks of life as well as hear their stories.

He can learn more about the bad side of Tokyo this way. Things look fine at first, but his life gets dangerous when the cops find him because of the missing girl.

Adding the Yakuza to the mix makes Hiroshi’s life even more difficult, as trouble is always around the corner. But how did he receive into this mess? Will he have the ability to show that he is not guilty?

The strange crime story in “Odd Taxi” takes place mostly in a world where animals have human forms. This makes the show a great choice for fans of the furry anime genre.

Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear:

Like the name says, everyone knows about this pair. Nakano has been Machi’s only guardian angel since she was a child, and guess what? Natsu is very smart and clever compared to other bears.

The people out there love this bear as much as Machi does. Natsu is not like other bears because he is not lazy or mean. Once more, we can’t forget that Natsu was the person who taught Machi how to deal with city life.

Hyper Police:

The 1997 movie Hyper Police serves as a sci-fi comedy that takes place in Shinjuku, Tokyo, in the far future. It mostly follows the lives of three characters: Natsuki Sasahara, Sakura Bokuseiinmonzeninari, as well as Batanen Fujioka.

The story takes place in a world where people are about to die out and the only thing keeping them alive is the work of two competing private police agencies.

Natsuki is a werewolf who works for Batanen’s police force. Batanen is a top officer at that force and is half human and half cat. Sakura is a kitsune and has been Natsuki’s partner for a while. Could they stop the crime that never stops in Shinjuku?

I’m Quitting Heroing:

It’s not possible for Demon Queen Echidna to invade the human realm due to the hero Leo Demonheart, who uses his huge skills to protect good people.

People who he fought for never treat him with the respect he deserves. He puts up with too much insulting, so when he hears that Echidna is building her army again, he chooses to switch sides and help her. She turns down his offer to work alongside her, which is bad for him.

Leo, surprisingly, is able to persuade her generals to change their minds, and she works hard to make sure that her army was fully ready this time. He is still deeply interested in Echidna’s reasons for coming into the human world, and he won’t stop until he finds out the truth.

The series “I’m Quitting Heroing” is fun, action-packed, and has an interesting plot. “I’m Quitting Heroing” or “Yuusha, Yamemasu” are great choices for animal fans who want to see humanoid characters within a much more interesting setting.

The Helpful Fox Senko-San:

Foxes aren’t all mean and annoying; some can be very friendly and funny too. Now we’ll talk about Senko-san, the fox god. She looks like a person at first, but then you see her fox ears.

Who would have guessed that this animal would help a person one day? But what do you know? She’ll do anything to make things better for Nakano. After all, how long is he going to keep living a boring and tiring life?

BNA: Brand New Animal:

Brand New Animal is a 2020 action-sci-fi anime with a vaporwave style that looks like it was made in the 1980s. It takes place in a world where humans and something called Beastmen live together.

People don’t like these beastmen because they have a gene called Beast Factor that lets them change into animals. A girl named Michiru Kagemori suddenly turned into a tanuki beastman after getting blood, which is what the show is about.

After receiving blood, her friend Nazuna Hiwatashi is taken away, so she naturally runs away and seeks shelter in Anima City, a safe haven for beastmen. There, she meets Shirou Ogami, an employee of the city mayor.

Together, they try to figure out what changed Michiru in an odd way. The plot in Anima City gets more complicated as their research goes on, revealing the deepest secrets of their society.

Kemono Jihen:

Kohachi Inugami is asked to look into a string of strange animal deaths that have people in a rural town scared. This is because he knows a lot about the supernatural.

While he’s there, he meets a strange kid who everyone looks down on. For some reason, Inguami decides to ask him to help with the research. This changes his life by presenting him to Kemono, which are beings that look like beasts.

Spice And Wolf:

Are you eager to meet the god of wolves? Now we’ll talk about Holo. She’s always been nice to the people in town.

But things have changed quickly in the village over the past few years. The people no longer depend on her for the yearly crop, and they no longer know how to worship her properly.

This made her understand that she doesn’t want to stay put for ever. So, she decides to leave the town and see more of the world. Lawrence joins her on this big, busy, and exciting trip.

African Salaryman:

Also called African Office Worker, African Salaryman has a comic comedy about a lion, a toucan, and a lizard who work in an office from 9 to 5. They get into some crazy office situations. Since they’re from the Savannah, it’s no surprise that office life isn’t great for them.

For example, a lion is having a hard time sticking to his diet, a lizard is trying to learn party tricks for entertaining his coworkers, as well as a toucan can’t wait for summer break to get away from his chains. There is nothing that makes sense about this show, and that’s just the way it should be.

To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts:

At the height of the Patrian Civil War, the Northerners, who were outnumbered, made troops who were half-beast and half-human to fight the Southerners, who were in charge.

This event changes the course of the war in their favor, but things go in a sneaky direction later on.

Special Sergeant Major Hank Henriette, who used to be captain of the Incarnates, has to fight his own half-beast, half-human men who have given up after terrible war experiences.

“To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts,” also written as “Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e,” is a mysterious story with lots of turns that will keep you interested.

Konohana Kitan:

Even though you may believe they are people, they are actually a unique mix of half human as well as half fox! Get ready to meet the hot springs’ fox girls. Do not be fooled by the title; this sweet anime does not show any violent or killing scenes.

It all starts when Yuzu gets her first job. Even though she doesn’t know anything regarding the hot springs, her distinctive demeanor makes the inn more interesting, and so she starts her trip to learn new things.

Damekko Dōbutsu:

It’s kind of like Zootopia turned around. This comic from 2005 has almost chibi art and is about a “useless” wolf named Uruno. He can’t control his wild urges to hunt and kill because people tell him he doesn’t have any wolf features.

Because he is shy, he is sent to live within the wild with other “useless” animals. There, he meets Ushara, a rabbit who talks a lot and is almost aggressive.

While Uruno is traveling, he meets an awkward cheetah, a mean unicorn, and a nearsighted eagle, all of which act in ways that aren’t typical for their species. They need to work together to get back to being animals and live up their given names.