Rihaee Track Video (2021) Drj Information: Forged, Video Track, Unlock Date, Singers

Rihaee is an Indian Track Video from Drj Information. The Hindi language track video liberate date is 22 June 2021. It’s to be had at the Drj Information legitimate channel to observe on-line. The track video belongs to the romance style.

The plot revolves round two passionate fans. They get caught in a couple of problems affecting the connection. Will they keep in combination and face the problems?

Rihaee track video forged has Prachi Desai, Rohit Khandelwal. That is Drj Information Originals Track Video content material. It’s sung via Yasser Desai.