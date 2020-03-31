Rihanna and Jay-Z’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Basis, which has already made substantial donations to coronavirus-relief, at present introduced that a further $1 million in grants in the direction of COVID-19 response efforts will probably be matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Basis. The funds, totaling a mixed $2 million between the 2 foundations, will assist undocumented staff, the youngsters of frontline well being staff and first responders, and incarcerated, aged and homeless populations in New York Metropolis and Los Angeles.

Final week, CLF introduced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground companions engaged on the frontlines of the coronavirus response to shield and put together susceptible and marginalized communities in the US, Caribbean and in Africa for whom the total affect of the pandemic remains to be to come. This new spherical of emergency funding will assist a 123 of efforts led by organizations together with the Mayor’s Fund for L.A., Fund for Public Colleges, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Immigration Coalition.

In accordance to the announcement, particularly, funds will assist:

Providing daycare, studying supplies, meals and provides for the youngsters of frontline healthcare staff and first responders;

Offering studying supplies for the over 20,000 kids and youth studying in shelters and digital psychological well being assist for fogeys.

Guaranteeing child-care facilities are clear, have smaller clusters of kids and that each one personnel are protected;

Supporting the growth of residence delivered meals for the aged and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;

Offering emergency financial assist and the growth of rights for immigrants and undocumented staff,

Advocating totally free testing and therapy for all New Yorkers, no matter standing; and

Provision of authorized assist to shield members of marginalized populations, together with advocating for folks to bereleased from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement in the course of the COVID-19 response interval andprotecting immigrant communities.

Justine Lucas, Government Director of the Clara Lionel Basis mentioned, “There are a selection of populations who’re particularly susceptible throughout this pandemic — those that are undocumented, incarcerated, aged and homeless, in addition to kids of frontline well being staff and first responders. Now greater than ever, we’d like to assist organizations prioritizing the well being and rights of those people.”

Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founding father of the Shawn Carter Basis mentioned, “In occasions of disaster it’s crucial that we come collectively as one group to be sure that everybody, particularly probably the most susceptible, has entry to vital wants: shelter, well being, vitamin and schooling. The one manner to get via this pandemic is with love and motion.”

With the group’s deal with efforts surrounding the COVID-19 response, CLF additionally introduced at present that it has determined to postpone this yr’s annual Diamond Ball. The occasion, held each September, has raised greater than $14 million for a number of charities largely targeted on Caribbean nations.

Based in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, the Clara Lionel Basis works with community-based leaders and organizations around the globe innovating high-impact approaches to schooling and emergency response and preparedness. CLF will proceed to be engaged in COVID-19 response efforts and donations may be made by way of their web site right here.