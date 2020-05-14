Rihanna enters the Sunday Times UK music rich checklist, £468 million

The 32-year-old singer Rihanna has enters into the Sunday Times Rich Record of musicians at quantity three, with an estimated wealth of £468 million (kilos) (Rs 43,19,35,93,741).

Her wealth has been raised by the success of her Fenty cosmetics model and different partnerships similar to her lingerie line, in addition to album gross sales from her eight albums.

Their cosmetics model, launched in 2017, is valued at $three billion – which implies Rihanna’s 15 per cent stake in the firm is value £351.6 million.

Whereas the Rihanna is finest identified for her eight albums and in depth catalogue of chart hits, the overwhelming majority of her wealth stems from her partnership with LVMH – the French luxurious items model.

Rihanna, actual title Robyn Fenty, additionally has her lingerie vary Savage X Fenty, in addition to her performing profession, to account for her extraordinary fortune.

Rihanna is one in every of solely two girls to fill the high 10 in the checklist – the different being Olivia Harrison, the spouse of late Beatles star George Harrison, value £270 million.

Paul McCartney and Andrew Lloyd Webber stay the two richest British or British-based musicians – each are estimated at £800m.

However Rihanna is a brand new itemizing at quantity three on the checklist, which is a precursor to the annual rich checklist that reaches out on Sunday.

It’s additionally been a vastly profitable 12 months for each Elton John and Ed Sheeran, who each added an additional £40 million to their wealth gratitude to their respective excursions.

Ed Sheeran, 29, stays the wealthiest younger musician (beneath 30) together with his large, multi-date sellout excursions helping him in amassing a £200m fortune. 10th place of Ed Sheeran at the Sunday Times UK music rich checklist

Nonetheless, Watts warned that these large earnings would possibly plateau for 2021 because of the coronavirus disaster.

“Touring endures the large earner for a lot of of the stadium-filling acts on our musicians’ checklist,” Watts acknowledged. “However the COVID outbreak has wrecked live performance plans, and so we anticipate the wealth of many of those musicians will flatline over the coming 12 months.”

The remainder of the Sunday Times rich checklist, which particulars the wealth of the 1,000 wealthiest folks in Britain and is in its 32nd 12 months, is launched this Sunday.