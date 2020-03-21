Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Help Fight Coronavirus

Rihanna has joined the rising checklist of celebrities attempting to assist combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to a number of organizations world wide, significantly in marginalized communities in the US, the Caribbean and in Africa, which are treating the sick and dealing to stop the unfold of the virus.

CLF’s funds are being distributed to Direct Aid, Companions In Well being, Feeding America, the Worldwide Rescue Committee, the World Well being Group’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

“By no means has it been extra essential or pressing to defend and put together marginalized and underserved communities — those that can be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF govt director Justine Lucas stated in an announcement.

Funds will help native meals banks serving at-risk communities and the aged within the U.S., testing and care in Haiti and Malawi, the distribution of medical gear, vaccine and remedy analysis and improvement, and healthcare coaching.

“CLF believes that probably the most highly effective weapons we now have towards COVID-19 is preparedness,” the group stated in assertion. “Defending our frontline well being employees and marginalized communities world wide requires getting forward of it quick, and the time to act is now.”

Rihanna based CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, with the purpose of working with community-based leaders and organizations supporting schooling and emergency response and preparedness throughout the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa.