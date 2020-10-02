Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’ Trailer Released by Amazon

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2” trailer, and Selection completely discovered that “FBI” actor Jeremy Sisto shall be honored with the cover award on the North Fork TV Pageant.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video launched an official trailer for Rihanna‘s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2,” which premieres on the platform on Oct. 2. The style present options performances by Dangerous Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia. Varied dancers, celebrities and fashions may also be featured as they showcase the road’s fall 2020 assortment. The style line shall be accessible for buy on the Savage X Fenty web site and on Amazon Trend. The occasion will stream completely on Amazon all through over 240 international locations and territories. Watch the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Based mostly on the 2019 movie “The Gents,” Miramax TV has confirmed the event of a brand new motion comedy sequence with author, director and producer Man Ritchie. The movie was initially imagined as a present earlier than it was transformed right into a blockbuster hit produced by Miramax. It grossed round $100 million worldwide from the field workplace. The upcoming sequence will observe the identical premise and characters because the movie, with the motion centered round an American’s connections with a marijuana business in London, England.

PROGRAMMING

Skybound Leisure has three new tasks slated to launch on Audible: “Dying By Unknown Occasion,” “Gasolina” and “Affect Winter,” Selection discovered completely. A real-crime story in regards to the mysterious demise of a Vancouver nurse who filed over 100 incidents of harassment throughout her life, “Dying By Unknown Occasion” investigates the context surrounding her passing and is written by Flinder Boyd and Danielle Elliot. “Gasolina” facilities on a supernatural drug battle and shall be based mostly on the comedian e-book sequence of the identical identify by Sean Mackiewicz and Niko Walter; it will likely be provided in English and Spanish. Vampires rule within the post-apocalyptic “Affect Winter,” which finds the solar blocked out by the aftermath of a comet’s influence on Earth and is written and directed by Travis Beacham.

Meredith Company and Individuals introduced that writer and journalist Gretchen Carlson will function a particular contributor for “Individuals (The TV Show!)” and particularly spotlight the particular issues executed by on a regular basis People. A few of the present’s options embrace information on the leisure business, true crime tales and unique interviews. Carlson’s profession consists of working as a correspondent for “The Saturday Early Show” on CBS and co-hosting “Fox and Mates” of Fox Information. She left Fox Information and in 2016 filed a sexual harassment criticism in opposition to Roger Ailes, the chairman of Fox Information.

DEALS

Apple has struck a multi-year first-look take care of government producer Alon Aranya and his firm Paper Airplane Productions following the premiere of his sequence “Tehran” on Apple TV Plus. Paper Airplane Productions will produce sequence for the streaming platform underneath the deal. “Tehran” is an espionage thriller sequence that debuted Sept. 25 and follows a Mossad agent on a harmful undercover mission in Tehrah. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays.

STREAMING

AMC Networks made its premium AMC Plus streaming platform accessible on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels. The bundle consists of unique AMC programming and a few of its extra focused streaming platforms corresponding to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Movies Limitless. The accessible AMC Plus content material on Apple TV and Amazon may also embrace entry to reside or linear channels. AMC Plus is obtainable on the websites beginning at this time.

AWARD SHOWS

Jeremy Sisto will take dwelling the cover award at this 12 months’s drive-in North Folks TV Pageant, Selection has discovered completely. The occasion shall be hosted Oct. 17 on the Castello di Borghese Winery in Cutchogue, N.Y. This award is about to honor an individual inside the New York tv neighborhood for his or her contributions to leisure. The “FBI” actor will participate in an viewers Q&A and a dialog with News12’s Elisa DiStefano. The pageant’s drive-in attendees shall be parked at the very least six ft aside, whereas each these attending and workers shall be required to put on masks to fulfill COVID-19 security necessities.

INITIATIVES

Lifetime launched its 2020 public service announcement for the Cease Breast Most cancers for Life initiative in partnership with the Breast Most cancers Analysis Basis at this time. Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Lachey, Melissa Joan Hart, Ali Stroker and Carly Hughes, from the “It’s a Great Lifetime” set of flicks for this vacation season, seem within the PSA, which can air on Lifetime and LMN, with the video additionally being uploaded to Lifetime social media accounts for Nationwide Breast Most cancers Consciousness Month. The community’s web site may also embrace breast most cancers info and sources. Watch the PSA under.

LATE NIGHT

Travis Scott and Lauren Cohan will seem on tonight’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!,” and Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and BTS shall be company on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Appearances for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” embrace Ethan Hawke and Andrew Weissmann, whereas Cecily Robust, David Wright, Miranda July and Jessica Burdeaux shall be on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.” Mariah Carey would be the visitor on “The Day by day Show With Trevor Noah.”