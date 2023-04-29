Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure will release late this summer on Netflix. The Japanese teddy bear is part of a series of characters created by San-X, a company similar to – yet separate from – Sanrio.

Rilakkuma and friends a white bear named Korilakkuma and a yellow bird named Kiiroitori have graced multiple product lines from comics to stationery.

Their first Netflix show, a stop-motion animated series titled Rilakkuma and Kaoru, debuted in 2019.

A follow-up to Rilakkuma and Kaoru is set to hit Netflix on August 25. The show, titled Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, will see the return of Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma and Kiiroitori, along with their owner, Kaoru.

Netflix Anime announced the release date along with a series of posters depicting the characters enjoying rides.

The same production team from the last series will work on this one. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure will be made available exclusively on Netflix worldwide on August 25, 2022, according to a statement made by San-X on its Japanese website.

Beautiful life lessons are woven into Kaoru’s journey throughout the series. All generations and ages of viewers find anime appealing. Fans have been demanding a sequel for almost two years since the last episode of the show.

San-X’s Rilakkuma has been one of the biggest exports from Japan in recent years and is comparable to the cutesy character of Hello Kitty.

While at the theme park, the group, especially Rilakkuma, ends up in many situations as they try to help friends old and new solve their problems.

Both series are animated using stop-motion, and this really works in their favor. In fact, the shows would be nowhere near as good if they were traditionally animated.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Season 2 Release Date

After a long wait, we are finally getting an adorable show from San-X. Your favorite character Teddy bear is coming to share the screen with a new show.

Are you excited to watch him again? If yes, then you will be very happy to know that Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure is releasing on 25 August 2022.

It means the show is going to hit the screen today. So, what are you waiting for? If you like to watch adorable things, then it is a perfect option.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Season 2 Cast

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure is a sequel to the series Rilakkuma and Kaoru. For now, we know that the characters from the first movie are to reprise their roles in Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. The characters include Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Hayate.

We also might get to see some new characters along with them, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Season 2 Trailer

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Season 2 Plot

The fans of the show are very excited to know about the storyline of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. Well, the show is going to be out today and you will find out the plot by watching the show yourself.

But, if you want to know about the further storyline of the second season. Then, you have to wait for a while to receive the renewal confirmation for a second season.

For now, we can inform you that the adorable bear Rilakkuma will come along with his friends for Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. You can expect some adventurous experiences from the latest show.

