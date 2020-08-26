Riley Gale, Lead Singer of Metal Band Power Journey, Dies at 34

Riley Gale, the lead singer of the metallic band Power Journey, has died at 34, his household introduced on Tuesday night.

“It’s with the best of unhappiness we should announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale handed away final evening,” this household shared on the band’s Twitter account. No trigger of demise was given.

“Riley was a pal, a brother, a son. Riley was each a bigger than life rock star and a humble and giving pal. He touched so many lives by way of his lyrics and thru his enormous coronary heart. He handled everybody he met as a pal and he all the time took care of his associates. We’ll rejoice Riley’s life and always remember the nice works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the followers, meant a lot to him, please understand how particular you might be. When you have a reminiscence of Riley please share it, regardless of how small, as we keep in mind him,” the assertion mentioned.

In 2008, Gale helped kind the band in Dallas, Texas, with a lineup consisting of drummer Chris Ulsh, bassist Chris Whetzel and guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart. Their first EP “Armageddon Blues” launched in 2009, adopted by the self-titled “Power Journey” in 2011. The band then dropped two full-length studio albums, “Manifest Decimation” in 2013 and “Nightmare Logic” in 2017, along with a compilation album known as “Opening Hearth” in 2018.

Power Journey performed and toured with different heavy metallic artists, akin to Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Exodus, 5 Finger Demise Punch, Napalm Demise and extra.

In lieu of flowers, Gale’s household is asking for donations to be made to Dallas Hope Charities.