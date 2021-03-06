Riley Keough Joins Chris Pratt Amazon Series ‘Terminal Record’

Riley Keough has signed on to star reverse Chris Pratt within the Amazon thriller collection “The Terminal Record,” Selection has realized.

The collection follows James Reece (Pratt) after his complete platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed throughout a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns residence to his household with conflicting reminiscences of the occasion and questions on his culpability. Nevertheless, as new proof involves gentle, Reece discovers darkish forces working in opposition to him, endangering not solely his life however the lives of these he loves.

Keough will play Lauren Reece, an elite triathlete and a warrior in her personal proper. Lauren has balanced her profession with elevating their daughter Lucy and offering important help to different platoon households when her husband James and his SEAL Troop are deployed. Whereas the vast majority of SEAL marriages crumble, Lauren and James have made it via on honesty, psychological toughness, and timeless love.

Keough was nominated for a Golden Globe for her position within the Starz collection “The Girlfriend Expertise.” She can also be set to guide the upcoming Amazon collection “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Her function roles embrace “Mad Max: Fury Highway,” “American Honey,” “Zola,” and “The Satan All of the Time.”

She is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Administration, and The Lede Firm.

Along with Pratt and Keough, the collection may also star Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. “The Terminal Record” is predicated on the novel of the identical title by Jack Carr. Pratt will star in and govt produce beneath his Indivisible Photos banner together with Jon Schumacher, whereas Antoine Fuqua will direct and govt produce by way of Fuqua Movies. David DiGilio will write and govt produce along with serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck may also write and govt produce. The collection is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Middle Media in affiliation with MRC Tv.